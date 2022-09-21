2023 GO SMART Award Call for Solutions! "Let's Go, SMART Cities" Welcomes World's Smart Cities Solutions & Practices to Share, Learn, Compete and Celebrate with One Another

TAIPEI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 GO SMART Award, organized by Global Organization of Smart Cities (GO SMART) – a Taipei City Government's initiative, is entering into its 5th year and now accepting applications from global participants till October 31st, 2022. GO SMART welcomes smart city operators and solutions providers to come and join the competition – to share, to present, to be recognized, and to celebrate successful smart city cases, free of any application fee. The assessment for selection consists of 4 criteria, they are Cross-domain, Impact, Functionality and Innovation. And the diversity of stakeholders within Inter-City PoC (proof of concept) and the essence of cross-domain make GO SMART Award stand out from other similar awards and shine globally.

2023 GO SMART Award is accepting applications from global participants till October 31st, 2022. Welcome smart city operators and solutions providers to come and join with us – to share, to present, to be recognized, and to celebrate your successful smart city case, free of any application fee. For more information please scan the QR code or click the award webpage (https://www.citiesgosmart.org/award). (PRNewswire)

Among global smart city appraisal organizations, the GO SMART Award has already received enthusiastic responses from many cities around the world. In the past four years, more than 170 outstanding projects have been submitted from more than 40 cities (e.g., Amsterdam, Da Nang, Gdynia, Prague, Taipei, etc.), and 25 countries (e.g.: the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Australia, Czech Republic, Mexico, Iran, and Vietnam). The winners of year 2022 (the fourth term) were "I3 Systems and the City of Los Angeles" from the US, "Qlue Smart City Project: Alam Sutera Intelligent Mobility System" from Indonesia and "Taipei Urban Intelligence Center" from Taiwan.

For the upcoming term of 2023, we have very renowned and highly competent judges in the panel – Ms. Arūnė Urtė Matelytė, Manager of GovTech Lab Lithuania; Dr. Bruno Lanvin, President of Smart City Observatory of IMD; Ms. Callysta Thony, VP of Spark Indonesia; Mr. Chris Cooke, Founder & CEO of SmartCitiesWorld and Mr. Frans-Anton Vermast, the Strategy Advisor of Amsterdam Smart City. The judge panel is particularly formed by a wide range of expertise covering smart government, smart cities, start-up & incubation, publication and education and with the respect to gender equity. They will evaluate the submissions for 2023 GO SMART Award with professional insights and provide valuable feedback to the 10-12 finalists during the pitch session, taking these projects to their next level.

The winners will be announced at the GO SMART website on February 10th, 2023, and the award ceremony will be held on March 29th, 2023, during Smart City Summit & Expo (SCSE), which is an internationally renowned smart city event held annually in Taiwan. The winners will be promoted worldwide through GO SMART community and its global media campaign and will also be invited to demo at GO SMART pavilion in 2024 SCSE. To get an acknowledgment under the spotlight of world smart city arena, 2023 GO SMART Award awaits you. For more information please click the award webpage (https://www.citiesgosmart.org/award).

Contact us via email: gosmartcities@citiesgosmart.org, if you have any inquiries on 2023 GO SMART Award.

CONTACT:

Name: GO SMART Secretariat

Email: gosmartcities@citiesgosmart.org

