Allegiant Enhancing Onboard Experience with Rebranded Inflight Magazine and New Fall Menu Selections

Allegiant nonstoplife takes flight with rebranding of Sunseeker magazine

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced a rebrand of its signature inflight magazine – an expert guide to the best places to eat, drink and have fun throughout its all-nonstop network – as part of the airline's ongoing commitment to enhancing the inflight experience and delivering meaningful, fulfilling travel experiences to its customers.

(PRNewswire)

Allegiant nonstoplife, formerly known as Sunseeker magazine, is now available in the seatback pockets aboard every aircraft.

"We're beyond excited to see Allegiant nonstoplife take flight, as people continue taking to the skies like never before," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "With ultra-low fares and all-nonstop routes, Allegiant makes travel affordable and convenient, enabling our customers to get to their destinations faster, spend less on airfare and more on the things that matter most to them and, ultimately, live their lives to the fullest. That's the Allegiant nonstop life."

In recent customer feedback surveys, passengers overwhelmingly indicated their desire to have more meaningful experiences, travel more and visit dream destinations. Allegiant nonstoplife is reimagined with these needs in mind. Situated in the nexus of travel and lifestyle, the refined inflight magazine guides visitors to live the nonstop life with expert travel advice and local recommendations, helping them experience each destination to the fullest and get the most from their travel experiences.

The fall issue, published in September, also features a special section with new inflight dining options.

The Las Vegas-based airline continues to enhance its inflight experience with a refreshed fall menu. Select brands, such as Finnish Long Drink, are exclusive to Allegiant passengers. New snacks, spirits, cocktails and beverages are available for purchase on Allegiant flights including several unique offerings such as:

Premium cocktail mixers by Stirrings

Filthy Margarita Mix , Filthy Bloody Mary Mix, and Buffalo Trace Cream brands

Campari and DAOU Wine

In addition, passengers will notice vegan and vegetarian labels on the menu for drink and snack offerings.

The airline is proud to continue its partnership with Make-A-Wish® by offering additional menu items that help fund charitable programs. Part of the proceeds from every Deluxe Wingz Snack Pack purchase will benefit Make-A-Wish®.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company