Ellison Institute Welcomes Dr. Reva Basho as new Director of the Women's Cancer Program

Dr. Basho's appointment marks the Institute's growth in breast medical oncology care and a deepening commitment to ongoing breast cancer research

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine announced today the appointment of Dr. Reva Basho as the Institute's new Director of the Women's Cancer Program.

Dr. Reva Basho, Director of the Women’s Cancer Program at the Ellison Institute (PRNewswire)

As a breast medical oncologist and clinical researcher, Dr. Basho will lead the Institute's breast cancer research as well as the breast medical oncology program at the Ellison Clinic at Saint John's, the Institute's on-site patient care clinic in affiliation with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Saint John's Physician Partners. Her appointment marks the Institute's growth in breast medical oncology care and a deepening commitment to ongoing clinical and basic breast cancer research to improve the long-term care of patients with breast cancer.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Basho join our growing Institute team as both a highly skilled clinician and researcher," said Dr. David Agus, Founding Director and CEO of the Ellison Institute. "We are committed to improving outcomes for patients, and the addition of Dr. Basho and her expertise in breast cancer will further help us bring our patients the highest quality and most cutting-edge care to ensure we're fulfilling that commitment."

Alongside her respected clinical practice, Dr. Basho brings her extensive experience as a clinical investigator. Nationally recognized, her research focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of high-risk breast cancers, with specific interest in targeting the PI3K pathway and the development of immune strategies to treat cancer. She has served as the principal investigator of numerous clinical trials and is currently leading part of the National Cancer Institute's ComboMATCH trial.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Ellison Institute to help build a leading Women's Cancer Program," said Dr. Basho. "Collaborating with and leveraging the interdisciplinary work of my peers in the Institute's research labs alongside our work with patients at the Ellison Clinic at Saint John's will help drive innovative new therapies and amplify the positive impact on our patients."

Dr. Basho joins the Institute from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she served as the Co-Director of the Women's Cancer Research Program. She received her undergraduate training at Rice University and her medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine, while completing her Internal Medicine residency at UCLA Medical Center and her Hematology and Oncology fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

As a researcher, Dr. Basho has authored numerous research articles, book chapters, and abstracts. She is active in national organizations including the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Association for Cancer Research, and the Southwest Oncology Group, and she currently serves as a member of the National Cancer Institute's NeoSteep working group for neoadjuvant clinical trial endpoints.

About the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine

The Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine leverages technology, sparks innovation, and drives interdisciplinary, evidence-based research to reimagine and redefine cancer treatment, enhance health, and transform lives. Under the leadership of Dr. David Agus, the Institute's goal is to redefine medicine by bringing together a diverse set of clinicians, scientists, and thought leaders to collaborate and drive innovation in cancer treatment, infectious disease, and overall human health.

Building community and forging partnerships are at the heart of what the Institute does to improve patient health. Through a multifaceted, collaborative approach, the Institute partners with research organizations and technology companies to accelerate medical innovation. The Institute offers multifaceted programs, including a cancer clinic, cross-disciplinary research laboratories, a health policy think-tank, and community outreach and educational programs.

About Providence Southern California

Providence Southern California is Southern California's largest health system with 11 hospitals, more than 100 clinics, outpatient centers, TrinityCare Hospice and its TrinityKids Care pediatric hospice, Providence High School, home health care services, eight wellness centers, telehealth, and numerous physician groups in its Southern California Region. Providence is committed to an enduring mission of outreach to the poor and vulnerable, and last year contributed $485 million in services, programs and charity care to those in need.

