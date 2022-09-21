Family-Founded Brand Known for Bringing Wellness Benefits and Delicious Taste of Ginger to Consumers Worldwide

MARINA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ginger People®, the most trusted ginger brand in the world, is today celebrating its 25th brand anniversary on World Gratitude Day. With a focus on quality, innovation, social responsibility, education, and commitment; the anniversary marks an important milestone for a family-owned company with humble beginnings that is renowned across the globe for its range of premium, award-winning ginger products.

Family-Founded, The Ginger People® Celebrates 25th Brand Anniversary

"We have long had a deep appreciation for ginger's delicious taste and natural ability to improve overall health," said Abbie Leeson, co-founder of The Ginger People. In the early '80s, the Leesons had an opportunity to consult for an Australian ginger farmer's cooperative to help grow the U.S. market for ginger. As the Leesons developed the ginger market in North America, "the business started modestly, and our love of ginger grew," added Leeson. The Ginger People has remained committed to championing only natural and organic principles of the business and supporting all facets of sustainability.

The Ginger People brand formally launched in September 1997 with co-founders (and husband and wife team) Bruce and Abbie Leeson focusing on creating fresh ginger products from the ginger rhizome, which as a spice, has been known for thousands of years to have healing properties around the world. The company's first product line, specialty ginger-based cooking sauces, carved the path for ginger as a functional and delicious product that anyone could easily use. In 1998, The Ginger People introduced the first fresh ginger chew to mainstream America and the beloved GIN GINS® candy brand was born, giving consumers a natural and tasty way to relieve nausea, aid indigestion and enjoy a delicious treat.

Today, The Ginger People create products with simple, short ingredient lists, made in fun and functional formats for modern lifestyles and daily consumption. From ginger juice to baking chips to health shots, and multiple flavors of GIN GINS® candy, all its products are made without artificial ingredients or GMOs. While supporting over 500 small, sustainable family farms and communities around the globe.

"We work with small-scale farmers who share our reverence for the land through sustainable farming practice," continued Leeson. "Many of the farms we work with are near our manufacturing facilities, thus reducing our carbon footprint. From farm to shelf, The Ginger People supports farmers, factory workers and staff in the premier growing regions of the world."

Sourcing the ginger from where it grows best, The Ginger People purchase and processes nearly two million pounds of fresh ginger annually from the coastal provinces of China (the home of ginger), Peru (known for spiciness), Fiji (a milder varietal) and Indonesia (the perfect balanced flavor for the company's award-winning GIN GINS®).

The Ginger People also produce products with turmeric, a plant within the ginger family, also known for having multiple health benefits. The company's fresh Turmeric Juice, Spicy Turmeric GIN GINS® and Ginger Soother® Turmeric Gingerade are expanding into ecommerce and retailers nationwide.

ABOUT THE GINGER PEOPLE

The Ginger People® is headquartered in Marina, California with outposts in Sydney, Australia and Helsinki, Finland. The ginger-centric brand now sells over 80 ginger and turmeric products in over 40 countries. The company's mission is to be the most trusted ginger brand in the world through quality, innovation, social responsibility, education, and commitment. We are a family of people who seek to create and promote great-tasting, healthful ginger products. By partnering with farmers and producers in the premier growing regions of the world, we support communities and create loyal relationships with those around us. We exist to share experiences where our passion for ginger and its purpose come together.

The Ginger People 25th Brand Anniversary (PRNewswire)

Founders Bruce and Abbie Leeson with The Ginger People mascot, Mr. Knobs (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Ginger People