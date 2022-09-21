Marriott International Signs Agreement with Bain Capital Credit and Omnam Group to Bring EDITION Hotels Brand to Italy's Lake Como

LAKE COMO, Italy, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc., today announced it has signed an agreement with Bain Capital Credit and Omnam Group to bring its EDITION Hotels brand to Lake Como. Owned and developed by Bain Capital and Omnam Group through a fund managed by Kryalos SGR, The Lake Como EDITION is slated to open in 2025 with 145 luxurious guest rooms, including two penthouse suites, a lively lobby bar, a floating pool, and multiple restaurants and bars overlooking Lake Como with breath-taking views of the Bellagio mountains. The property is a 19th century building located on the western shore of the prestigious Lake Como, a short drive from Central Milan. It will be converted into a luxury lifestyle destination that brings new life to Lake Como while honoring the intimate history of the building and its rich heritage.

The Lake Como EDITION is expected to open in 2025 (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to work with Bain Capital Credit and Omnam Group to introduce the EDITION Hotels brand to one of Italy's most beautiful destinations," said Josh Fluhr, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, EDITION Hotels, Marriott International. "Today's signing demonstrates guests continued demand for luxury accommodations and experiences."

"We are delighted to launch The Lake Como EDITION with Omnam and Marriott International," said Fabio Longo, Managing Director, Bain Capital Credit. "We seek to invest in under-penetrated real estate markets and the EDITION brand fills a gap in core leisure markets for differentiated luxury lifestyle hotels and enhances our real estate portfolio in Europe."

"We look forward to bringing the Omnam flair to this unique location and celebrating the natural beauty of Lake Como," said David Zisser, CEO, Omnam. "This is Omnam's fourth development in Italy and, as always, our team strives to create new experiences while remaining true to the special heritage of our surroundings. Our goal is to create sophisticated luxury that invites everyone to experience and enjoy. Together with Bain Capital Credit, we are excited to team up once again with Marriott International and to bring this vision to life."

"There is an incredible opportunity for hotel investments in Italy, not only in large tourist destinations like Rome and Milan, but in specific locations that have a strong appeal for guests that look for high quality services and unique experiences," said Paolo Bottelli, CEO of Kryalos SGR. "At Kryalos, we are proud to support the entrance of this top brand to Lake Como."

EDITION Hotels committed to uncompromising quality, true originality and impeccable modern service continue to challenge traditional perceptions of luxury, and entrench EDITION's position as an industry leader. Every EDITION hotel is unique, reflecting the social and cultural milieu of the time and place of its creation. Each new property is individually developed in collaboration with one of the world's most eminent designers chosen specifically for that location and introduces original food and beverage concepts from internationally renowned chefs. The end result offers the best of dining and entertainment, modern luxury services and amenities "all under one roof."

EDITION Hotels redefine the concept of luxury by offering an unexpected collection of one-of-a-kind hotels. The Lake Como EDITION is expected to further enhance Marriott International's footprint across Europe where it currently has a portfolio of over 719 properties with more than 137,500 rooms across 25 brands. EDITION Hotels currently operates 15 properties in locations around the globe including New York, West Hollywood, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Tokyo, and Shanghai.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About EDITION Hotels

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels which redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining, entertainment, services, and amenities "all under one roof," each EDITION property is completely unique, reflecting the best of the cultural and social milieu of its location and of the time.

Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different from each other, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about an attitude and the way it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience, not drive it. For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service on a global scale.

EDITION currently operates 15 hotels globally: New York and Times Square New York, London, Miami Beach, Tampa, Florida, West Hollywood, Barcelona, Bodrum, Shanghai, Sanya, China, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Tokyo Toranomon, Reykjavik, and Madrid. Connect with us on Facebook and Instagram. Visit www.editionhotels.com.

About Bain Capital Credit

Bain Capital Credit is a leading global credit specialist with approximately $48 billion in assets under management. Bain Capital invests up and down the capital structure and across the spectrum of credit strategies, including leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private lending, structured products, non-performing loans, and equities. Our team of more than 240 professionals creates value through rigorous, independent analysis of thousands of corporate issuers around the world. In addition to credit, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including private equity, public equity and venture capital, and leverages the firm's shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus. Visit www.baincapitalcredit.com.

About Omnam Group

Omnam ( www.omnamgroup.com ) is a diverse global real estate investor and developer with an incisive vision to source and develop iconic real estate assets. Omnam's core expertise lies in medium to large-scale hotels, aparthotels, residential and mixed-use developments in Europe; its portfolio includes projects in The Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Italy. Connect with us on Instagram, and visit www.omnamgroup.com.

About Kryalos SGR

Kryalos SGR, active since 2005, is one of the primary players in the Italian real estate market. With € 11.2 billion of Asset Under Management and a team of 105 professionals with in-depth experience in real estate (offices, logistics, retail, hotel, residential and healthcare), Kryalos SGR offers fund management, transaction management, development, advisory and credit management services and is a partner of Italian and international leaders. Visit www.kryalossgr.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.