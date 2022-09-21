Ocean West Sells 7-Property Logistics Portfolio for Nearly $1B

An investment group led by Ocean West Capital Partners and Tiger Alternative Investors announced the sale of a net leased credit tenant logistics portfolio totaling over 7 million square feet.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An investment group led by Ocean West Capital Partners ("Ocean West") and Tiger Alternative Investors, Ltd. ("Tiger") announced the sale of a 7-property industrial portfolio for over $900 million this past week. The portfolio totaled over 7 million square feet and was comprised of highly desirable industrial properties net leased to nationally recognized investment grade tenants.

The assets are all located in established logistics markets throughout the Sunbelt and Northeast, and the tenant list includes many of the largest and most well-known companies in the country. Ocean West acquired the portfolio between 2019 to 2020 and added value throughout its ownership period through active oversight and thoughtful lease negotiations. At the time of sale, the portfolio had a weighted average lease term of over ten years.

"We are very pleased to announce the successful closing of this portfolio, which has performed incredibly well for our investors," said Russ Allegrette, Principal of Ocean West Capital Partners. "When we acquired these buildings, we focused on assets in top-performing logistics markets with credit tenants and long-term leases in place. Together with Tiger, we continuously explored ways to add value through active asset management and successful lease negotiation."

Ocean West and Tiger were represented by K&L Gates LLP on this transaction, and the Buyer was represented by Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira LLP.

Ocean West Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based, full service real estate investment, operations and management company. Since its founding in 2010, Ocean West has completed over $6.9 billion of commercial real estate transactions and has overseen a portfolio in excess of 15 million square feet of office and industrial projects, as well as approximately 4,500 student housing beds and 1,600 apartment units. The firm invests on behalf of both national and international clients and is active in all facets of property ownership including property management, asset management, construction management and capital markets.

Tiger Alternative Investors was established in 2018 and spun off from one of the top performing hedge funds in Korea. Since its inception, Tiger oversees over US $4.5 billion AUM in diversified asset types and regions. With extensive institutional investor relationships and capital markets expertise, Tiger creates sustainable value for its clients.

For more information, please contact

John Weiss

Ocean West Capital Partners

213-784-1131

jweiss@oceanwestcp.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ocean West Capital Partners