Public Florida University Partners with Teletherapy Pioneer to Expand Mental Health Access

Florida Gulf Coast University adds Uwill to provide students free therapy and wellness.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading teletherapy solution for colleges and students, today, announced a partnership with Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) to expand the reach of their campus counseling center. As the demand for mental health support increases nationwide, Uwill's solution considers student needs and preferences to match students with available licensed counselors.

Uwill logo (PRNewsfoto/Uwill) (PRNewswire)

"It is crucial we support the whole student with the resources they need to be successful in all aspects of their college career and beyond," said Shawn Felton, interim dean for Florida Gulf Coast University's Marieb College of Health & Human Services. "FGCU is using Uwill as a wraparound service to support the mental health and counseling needs of our student body."

Florida Gulf Coast University is launching this new teletherapy solution at a time of increasing student mental health challenges reported on campuses nationwide. In a recent survey, over 80% of college students reported that COVID-19 has impacted their lives through increased isolation, loneliness, stress, and sadness.

According to the US Census Bureau, Florida's population has grown by more than 500,000 since 2018. "The influx of people moving to Florida has created challenges for those who need therapy," said Michael London, Uwill Founder and CEO. "Florida Gulf Coast University, through this partnership with Uwill, will be uniquely positioned to support its students."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first Higher Ed therapist matching platform and wellness environment. The solution offers an immediate connection to an available licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a 24/7/365 crisis connection, wellness programming, detailed reporting and support. Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions worldwide including Berklee Online, Mercy College of Health Sciences, University of Maryland, Baltimore, and Gettysburg College to ensure their mental health and wellness environment meets student needs.

About Uwill

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions including Boston College, University of Michigan, American Public University System, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uwill