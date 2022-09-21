ZYWAVE AND SALESFORCE PARTNER TO UNITE INSURANCE AGENCY SALES & SERVICE FUNCTIONS THROUGH CUSTOMIZED, CONNECTED WORKFLOWS

Partnership expands existing solutions to bring future innovation to the insurance market

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurtech leader, Zywave, today announced at InsureTech Connect Vegas (ITC) 2022 a dedicated partnership and increased collaboration with Salesforce, the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) leader. This partnership will further bring together the worlds of insurance agency sales and client service, creating more efficient, strategic workflows powered by data and content to deliver a seamless client experience.

"As insurance agencies grow and expand new digital solutions to engage with customers, the historical divide between selling new business and servicing that business has only widened, creating even more challenges in the coordination of cross-functional work and client experience," said Jason Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Zywave. "We're thrilled to team with Salesforce, pairing Zywave's revenue-generating solutions with a flexible, world-class CRM, to help simplify and unite these workflows. The deepening of our partnership will unlock unlimited growth potential for our shared customers and the insurance industry as a whole."

The combined offering, Zywave for Salesforce, provides the benefits of a powerful, market-leading CRM platform, with highly customized and data-driven workflows for the insurance industry. Mutual customers will benefit from increased collaboration across a series of cloud-based products. Building on various solutions Zywave has brought to market over the past several years, the two companies have been collaborating on further integration into the Salesforce Industries' platform and Financial Services Cloud, including prospecting data connectivity and content management solutions. Today's announcement will expand those integrations to include real-time connectivity for insurance quoting and policy management for ongoing service and renewals, which will result in the most robust, end-to-end insurance agency platform leveraging Salesforce's CRM.

"The future of insurance requires innovative and connected technology that provides clients with the elegant digital experience they've come to expect," said Raja Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Salesforce Industries. "Salesforce and Zywave are a great match due to our shared vision of full customer-journey enablement. We're particularly excited to work with Zywave, given their open API framework for small group benefits quoting, as well as their app-exchange products for both industry data and content, thus enabling our strategy of automating these critical insurance workflows within Salesforce. Together, Salesforce and Zywave enable users to efficiently do their jobs, and unlock their critical business data, so it can be leveraged for real-time intelligence going forward."

In addition to the announcement showcasing the partnership between Salesforce and Zywave at ITC, Zywave for Salesforce will be demonstrated at Salesforce's annual user conference, Dreamforce, on Sept. 22, 2022.

For more information on Zywave and its full list of integrations and partnerships, visit www.zywave.com or email marketing@zywave.com.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

