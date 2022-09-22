Alithya Achieves the Microsoft 2022-2023 Inner Circle Award

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") announced that its Microsoft Dynamics practice has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Alithya in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2022-2023 Inner Circle members have been invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2023, as well as to virtual meetings to take place between June 2022 and August 2023. These meetings will provide participants with unique opportunities to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company's road maps and future plans, establishing strong executive connections, and collaborating on best practices.

Alithya is one of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, with a practice that covers Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, Power Apps, Business and Advanced Analytics, Digital Solutions, and Adoption and Change Management programs.

Quote by Peter Jensen , Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead:

"We are proud to recognize a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer's digital transformation through the digital innovations from Microsoft Business Applications. Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, Industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize Alithya for their achievement and membership of the 2022/2023 Inner Circle."

Quote by John Scandar , Senior Vice President of Alithya's Microsoft practice:

"Earning Inner Circle for the 17th time makes us extremely proud. Microsoft has a tremendous partner program, and Microsoft technology continues to provide our manufacturing, professional service, financial services, and healthcare customers with the digital business platform they need to be successful now and in the future."

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,900 professionals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

The winner of two 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, Alithya focuses on business outcomes and delivering a digital transformation that starts with go live. Alithya has helped hundreds of clients across manufacturing, healthcare, professional services, and financial services industries realize value from Microsoft technology.

