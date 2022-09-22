Bridgestone Invests $60 Million to Expand Abilene Bandag Retread Tire Plant

Bridgestone's investment is targeted to meet demand of rapid growth of retread business.

The expansion in space provides room for additional equipment and allows operations to move from five days a week to six.

Abilene plant to build upon the existing 200,000 square-foot blueprint and provide capacity needed for future production.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced today an investment of $60 million to expand its Bridgestone Bandag, LLC manufacturing plant in Abilene, Texas. The 50,000-square-foot expansion of the Abilene plant is aimed at the growing demand for the company's tread rubber products, driven by the rapid growth of its retread business. The expansion includes an immediate increase in operational activity by running on six and seven-day production schedules, as well as the construction of new mixing operations at the facility. The mixing operations are expected to be completed and in operation by January 2025. The investment in the facility and the additional days of operations increase the plant's output by 16 percent, furthering Bridgestone's commitment to sustainable solutions.

Bridgestone announces $60 million expansion to their Bandag Retread Tire Plant in Abilene, Texas. (PRNewswire)

"Today we celebrate the growth and commitment of this plant and this community, with new investment and a physical expansion driven by growing demand for our products and, just as fundamentally, by this team's commitment to delivering innovation and superior quality for our customers here and around the world," said Barry Owens, senior vice president, Bridgestone Americas Manufacturing Group. "Our company and our Abilene team have a vital role to play in the transformation of mobility brought forth by a desire of building greener retreads, while helping maximize fuel efficiency for fleets."

Bandag is an industry leading supplier of retread tires for fleets. Retread tires not only provide fleets an economic benefit, but also are an environmentally responsible way to extend the life of tires in any fleet. Since 1957, Bandag has been responsible for keeping approximately 300 million tires out of the waste system, which helps reduce material emissions, water and energy use associated with the production of a new tire. The Bandag retreading process has also saved four billion gallons of oil since it began 50 years ago.

The Abilene plant expansion supports Bridgestone's E8 Commitment that consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) to realize a sustainable society. Expanding Bandag operations aligns with the company's "Efficiency," "Ecology" and "Energy" commitments.

Celebrating 50 years of operations in 2021, the Bandag retread plant in Abilene continues to be a steady fixture in production of high-quality pre-cured truck tread, rubber cement and solvent packaging. Bridgestone's investment will build upon the plant's existing 200,000 square-foot blueprint and provide capacity needed for future production.

For more company news, visit www.BridgestoneAmericas.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

(PRNewsfoto/Bridgestone Americas, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.