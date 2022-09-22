LAWOW UNCOVERS LAWSUIT AGAINST JOHN FETTERMAN

Lawsuit against Democratic Senate Nominee during his time as Mayor made public by lawow.org
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A virtually unknown lawsuit against Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Nominee John Fetterman has been uncovered by Lawow.org. The first amendment retaliation lawsuit brought by Sergeant Fred King against then-Braddock Mayor John Fetterman is now available to the public on lawow.org.
laWow.org the first-ever lawsuit search engine specifically designed to search words and/or phrases and find results based on a crowdsourced search. LaWow is an unaltered source of public information, with no commentary, no opinions, just public documents made searchable.
The laWow.org platform is a news source for journalists and a resource for stock investors, researchers, employees, and anyone else seeking the facts only.
Media Contacts:
info@laWow.Orf
Contact Information:
Barkley Andersen
bandersen@dantinc.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE LaWow