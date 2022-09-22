Sungrow FPV made its debut at Solar Power International (SPI) in Anaheim

HEFEI, China, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20th local time, Solar Power International (SPI), the largest and most influential international exhibition of solar energy in North America, was grandly opened in Anaheim Convention Center, California. Sungrow FPV made its debut with new products, attracting the attention of many industry insiders on the first day of its exhibition.

As one of the most successful international exhibitions in the industry, SPI gathered professionals from the solar energy industry all over the world. In its very first participation in the exhibition, the professional team of Sungrow FPV had in-depth exchanges with customers and partners from all over the world, laying a foundation for the wide application of advanced technologies and efficient products of Sungrow FPV in the global photovoltaic field.

At this exhibition, the new floating PV system solutionof Sungrow FPV was unveiled, which attracted the attention of many exhibitors. In order to meet the market demand, the floating PV system has carried out multiple innovations and independently developed new structural forms, with the bearing floating body and the operation and maintenance floating body designed in an integrated way, for higher stability and excellent high load performance to meet the varied needs of different projects through combined configuration. In addition, the installation is further simplified for greater convenience. At the same time, the anti-skid design of the surfaces of the floater ensures the safety and convenience of later operation and maintenance. The professional and powerful features of the product have attracted many customers for more information.

North America, as one of the core photovoltaic markets, boasts considerable market potential, among which the United States stands as the second largest energy consumer in the world. According to Energy Information Administration of the US, that by 2035, the proportion of the top three traditional energy consumption in the United States will drop to 77%. In August this year, the American IRA Act officially came into force. The authoritative organization WoodMackenzie predicted that the installed capacity of photovoltaic in the United States in the next decade would increase by 67% compared with the original forecast, among which the floating PV plant would see unlimited potential for no claim for land resources and reduction of water evaporation.

The enthusiastic crowd at the exhibition site also impressed Sungrow FPV with the vitality of the North American PV market, which further strengthened the confidence for their further efforts. As a firm explorer of the floating PV industry, in the future, Sungrow FPV will always remain true to its mission upon its technical and professional advantages in providing high-quality products and services as always through the cooperation with global partners to empower the world with cleaner energy towards greener future!

Sungrow Floating PV is a key high-tech enterprise dedicated to providing floating PV system solutions. Relies on Sungrow Group's 25 years' accumulation of development and production experience in the photovoltaic industry, Sungrow Floating PV focuses on providing ecologically friendly, reliable, and efficient Floating PV system solutions. With the vision of "to be the global navigator of FPV", its persistent pursuit is to provide high-yield one-stop services and lead the environmentally friendly development of floating PV.

