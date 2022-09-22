Trapper Keeper Brings Throwback Vibes to Organization with New Monthly Planner

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Trapper Keeper® helped millions of students stay organized and keep their papers together while also allowing them to show off their personal style with designs that ranged from puppies and kittens to laser beams and rainbows. Now one of the most recognized and iconic school supplies is available in a planner that features the planning tools needed to stay organized at school, home, in the office and everywhere in between.

The Trapper Keeper 2023 Monthly Planner is available in blue or glitter galaxy, available in folio or desk size options.

The Trapper Keeper 2023 Monthly Planner is available in blue or glitter galaxy and comes in the traditional Trapper Keeper folio size (8 ½-inch x 11-inch) or a smaller, desk size option (5 ½-inch x 8 ½-inch). Each contains monthly planning pages covering 12 months from January – December 2023. The one month per two-page spread has unruled daily blocks, space for notes and monthly tabs for easy navigation.

Iconic Trapper Keeper features are also incorporated, including an inside storage pocket, a folder with vertical pockets and a metal clip to help keep papers organized. The one-inch metal binder ring provides space for additional folders and paper for ultimate personalization. And – the famous Velcro® closure with that distinctive Trapper Keeper rip will help contents stay in place and help keep your year from falling apart.

The Planner ranges in price from $20-$25 and is available exclusively at Mead.com.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

