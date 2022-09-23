Iscoe Law Reveals Dangers of Toxic Chemical Exposure

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, understands that toxic chemical exposure generally happens without the victims even being aware of the dangerous exposure involved, which is often the result of their occupations, toxic pharmaceuticals, or their places of residence.

"These complicated cases generally stem from claimants who suffer serious, unexplained illnesses or even wrongful deaths as a result of their exposure to the hazardous materials that companies allow to reach the public at large, their customers, ecosystems, and/or their workers," said Gary T. Iscoe, Esq., Founding Partner of Iscoe Law. "If you've been harmed by toxic chemical exposure, your claim and your recovery are important, which makes consulting with an experienced toxic chemical exposure attorney in Florida paramount."

A 2020 ruling by the Florida Supreme Court addressed the extent of an individual's ability to hold a company responsible for the discharge of toxic chemicals, and the finding came down on the side of the injured.

Toxic chemical exposure comes in all too many dangerous forms, but some are more common than others:

Asbestos

Carbon Monoxide

Lead

Oil Spills

Water Pollution, Air Pollution, and Soil Contamination

Exposure to polluted or contaminated materials come in the form of:

Agricultural soil runoffs

Lead pipes

Discharges of mercury

Air pollutants

If you believe that the negligence of someone else – or of an entity – caused you or someone you love to be harmed by toxic chemical exposure, there are several important steps that you should take to help protect yourself and your toxic chemical exposure claim.

