Keap Recognized as a Leader in 22 G2 Fall 2022 Reports

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keap , the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced it has been recognized in 24 reports across 10 different categories in the G2 fall 2022 reports. Recognition includes 22 as a leader, one as a high performer, and one in fastest implementation. The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings and reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence.

"Being recognized as in the G2 reports as leader further solidifies that Keap is a trusted partner for small and midsize businesses as the results are directly from customer reviews," said Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap."We always aim to help our more than 200,000 entrepreneurs and small business customers succeed, because when they succeed, we succeed, so it means so much that they think so highly of us."

Keap was highly recognized in the following reports:

ANZ Regional Grid® Report for CRM

Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report for Email Tracking

Australia Regional Grid® Report for CRM

Canada Regional Grid® Report for Marketing Automation

Grid® Report for CRM

Grid® Report for Email Template Builder

Grid® Report for Email Tracking

Grid® Report for Landing Page Builders

Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Grid® Report for Marketing Automation

Grid® Report for Quote-to-Cash

Grid® Report for SMS Marketing

Implementation Index for Quote-to-Cash

Momentum Grid® Report for CRM

Small-Business ANZ Regional Grid® Report for CRM

Small-Business Grid® Report for CRM

Small-Business Grid® Report for Email Template Builder

Small-Business Grid® Report for Email Tracking

Small-Business Grid® Report for Invoice Management

Small-Business Grid® Report for Landing Page Builders

Small-Business Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Small-Business Grid® Report for Marketing Automation

Small-Business Grid® Report for Sales Analytics

United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report for Marketing Automation

In all, Keap was recognized in the following 10 categories; CRM, Email Template Builder, Email Tracking, Invoice Management, Landing Page Builders, Lead Capture, Marketing Automation, Quote-to-Cash, Sales Analytics, and SMS Marketing.

Keap's manageable marketing and sales technology with automation for email and text along with sales tools such as lead and pipeline management to contact segmentation provides crucial support for small businesses.

G2's Grid Report is all about highlighting the voice of real software users. Based on product reviews from G2 users and aggregated data from online sources and social networks, G2 rates products to help buyers make the most informed decisions possible.

About Keap

For 20 years, Keap has helped liberate and empower small business entrepreneurs so they can strengthen their families, communities and the global economy. Keap pioneered the sales and marketing automation software market with its Keap Lite, Keap Pro and Keap Max products along with expert coaching. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company is on a mission to simplify growth for 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide by 2030. Keap is funded by Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, Mohr Davidow Ventures and Signal Peak Ventures.

