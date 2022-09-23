VA ANN ARBOR HEALTHCARE SYSTEM HOLDS DEDICATION CEREMONY FOR FISHER HOUSE

Fisher House Provides Free, Temporary Lodging to Military & Veteran Families

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) on Friday held the dedication ceremony for the VA Ann Arbor Fisher House. The Fisher House was dedicated to America's service men and women and their loved ones.

Fisher House Foundation and the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System held a dedication ceremony for the first Fisher House in Michigan. Since opening in June 2020, the 16-suite, 13,000+ sq.-ft. ‘comfort home’ has housed over 6,000 individual guests from more than 11 different states, saving Veteran and Military families over $1.2 million in lodging costs. (PRNewswire)

The Fisher House provides bedrooms, kitchen, dining and family rooms, laundry and outdoor patio space to Veterans and their families who are receiving extended care at VAAAHS. Since opening in June 2020, the 16-suite, 13,000+ sq.-ft. 'comfort home' has housed over 6,000 individual guests from more than 11 different states, saving Veteran and Military families over $1.2 million in lodging costs.

VAAAHS Medical Center Director Ginny Creasman was joined by U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell and Fisher House Foundation Chairman and CEO Ken Fisher at the Dedication. Medal of Honor Recipient Jim McCloughan also made remarks and presented a plaque from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

"The Fisher House has exceeded all our expectations since it's opening," said Dr. Creasman. "The convenience, healing atmosphere, and proximity to the medical center allows us to meet the needs of our Veterans and caregivers by reducing the overall stress and burden an extended stay at a hospital may bring. It is our honor to be able to provide this 'home away from home' while Veterans receive health care with us."

"Fisher House Foundation is honored to bring this first house to Michigan," said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. "This house, in Ann Arbor, has already shown how critical the need is for our military and veteran community. We are grateful to such a supportive community that helped to make this Fisher House possible."

"Many patients receiving care at the VA are far away from their homes, and we know that the support of loved ones can be the best medicine. I have been working for Ann Arbor and Detroit to have Fisher House since the day I walked into Congress. This fulfills a long-held dream and a lot of hard work by so many, and now we have one down and one to go," said U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell. "Fisher House makes a difference for countless families and patients during some of the most difficult times in their lives, and I will continue to serve as a champion in Congress for their important work."

The Ann Arbor Fisher House was the first to be opened in the state of Michigan. Planning and development of a second Fisher House near the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit is currently underway. Local fundraising efforts to support the construction and operations of both Fisher Houses are organized by Fisher House Michigan.

"Michiganders are pouring their hearts into this mission. We're overwhelmed by the generosity of donors from all 83 Michigan counties," said Fisher House Michigan President Mark Palmucci. "Each family staying in this 'brick-and-mortar support system' heals along with their Veteran. We can't wait to expand access to this invaluable resource for more Veteran families with a Fisher House in Detroit."

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and veteran families: Fisher House Michigan; Anonymous; Masco Corporation; the MacLeod Family; the Weiser Family; American Legion Department of Michigan Family; Brad Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation; CAPT Victor & Mrs. Carol Palmucci, USN (Ret); In memory of Scott Freestone & Ron Arenas; Specialist Matthew T. Drake, US Army, Iraq; Steven Tallman; CPT Arthur J. Holst; Patton's 3rd Army, 1943-1946; Erwin Prieskorn American Legion Post 46; First Nation Group; Kerri Childress; Mark Palmucci & Beryl Needham; Members of the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor; Members of UAW Local 900; Old National Bank; Richard & Jean Schmidt; Robert W. (Fletch) Fletcher; Spartan Capital Veterans Family Support Fund; Stutzmann-Moore Wealth Management; the Trinity Charitable Fund; University of Michigan - Michigan Medicine; Vehicles for Veterans; Vietnam Veterans of Michigan; and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

About VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) provides state-of-the-art healthcare services to Veterans at eight locations of care in southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio. VAAAHS is a major tertiary care national and regional referral center and provides care at the Community-based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) in Toledo, Ohio, and Jackson, Adrian and Flint, Michigan. A CBOC will be opening in Howell, Michigan during Fall 2022. The Medical Center campus includes the hospital, outpatient clinics, community living center, a radiation therapy facility, Fisher House, two research buildings, five administrative outbuildings, two parking garages, and an energy center. The facility includes state-of-the-art ambulatory care clinics, operating rooms, cardiac catheterization suite, intensive care units, laboratory, and diagnostic facilities.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 92 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $547 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About Fisher House Michigan

Fisher House Michigan is a not-for-profit organization formed to improve the quality of life of US military members, retirees, Veterans, and their families and caregivers. FHM supports the construction and operations of comfort homes built near VA Medical Centers in Michigan, called "Fisher Houses." FHM works to inform the Veteran community, their families, and the general public about Fisher Houses, and provides necessary support to Fisher House operations as needed. Fisher House Michigan presently supports operations at the Fisher House at VAAAHS in Ann Arbor and is raising capital and program funds for the future Fisher House at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit. www.fisherhousemichigan.org

