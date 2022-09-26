Ancient Nutrition Introduces New Savory Flavors into Best-Selling Bone Broth Protein™ Line:...

Three New Sipping Broths Offer Easy, Tasty Way to Benefit from an Ancient Superfood

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading superfood supplement brand Ancient Nutrition is launching three new savory, soup-inspired flavors in its best-selling Bone Broth Protein™ line of products, including Bone Broth Protein Chicken Soup , Butternut Squash and Tomato Basil .

There's a reason every culture in the world has relied on nutrient-filled bone broth for generations: it's a nutritional powerhouse packed with nourishing compounds for the gut, joints, skin and more, but it's time consuming and messy to make at home. Now, consumers can get all the powerful benefits of real bone broth in three deliciously warming flavors, designed to promote overall healthy metabolism, satiety and gut health.

Ancient Nutrition's patented Bone Broth Protein is a powdered, concentrated and convenient form of bone broth. It offers 15 grams of protein, collagen types I, II and III, chondroitin, glucosamine, hyaluronic acid and amino acids.

These flavors are delicious mixed with just warm water and consumed as sipping broth but can be elevated by adding your favorite spices or fresh herbs.

"For centuries, humans all around the world consumed homemade bone broth, the result of a days-long simmering process used to unlock powerful nutrients. Today, most people don't get any bone broth in their diets - and our guts and joints are feeling it," says Ancient Nutrition founder Dr. Josh Axe. "That's why I'm so excited to announce three new ways to get incredible bone broth benefits for your healthy metabolism, gut, joints and more."

The new varieties will retail for $49.95 and are made with non-GMO, pasture-raised, grass-fed and cruelty-free beef and US-raised chicken sources. The Chicken Soup flavor will also come in seven, single serving packets for easy, on-the-go use. They're always made without hormones, chemicals, and artificial ingredients, fillers or flavors.

For Ancient Nutrition, it all starts with R.A.N.C.H: our commitment to Regenerative Agriculture, Nutrition & Climate Health. We are planting one million superfood-bearing trees on 4,000+ acres of Regenerative Organic Certified™ farmland and diverting millions of pounds of food waste into feed and seeds as part of our commitment of 1% of revenue to the R.A.N.C.H. Project . Every initiative we undertake reduces greenhouse gasses by avoiding emissions, reducing waste, and sequestering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

