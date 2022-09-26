Hoseki Announces Donation to Bitcoin Policy Institute for Transparency and Proof of Reserves Research

Hoseki supports the Bitcoin Policy Institute's nonpartisan mission and research-based advocacy for institutional transparency using proof of reserves for Bitcoin and other monetary networks.

BPI and Hoseki share a common goal of expanding the utility and understanding of Bitcoin.

AUSTIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoseki, the bitcoin proof of reserves service, is proud to announce a donation of $25,000 to the Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank studying Bitcoin and other emerging monetary networks. As regulators and legislators place even more scrutiny on the Bitcoin economy, Hoseki is proud to support BPI's continued research, education, and advocacy.

Robust financial tools for the Bitcoin economy are more important than ever, which is why for the past year, the Hoseki team has worked in stealth to build the Bitcoin industry's first digital asset attestation and proof-of-reserves service for retail and institutional clients. Like Hoseki, BPI is a young organization recently founded to educate policymakers and the public on Bitcoin through research and advocacy.

"Bitcoin's characteristic auditability and natural capability to provide transparency is what differentiates this asset from assets of the past." said Sam Abbassi, CEO of Hoseki. "We are honored and excited to support the BPI's mission in providing education and advocacy around proof-of-reserves to ameliorate the insolvency problems of this past summer."

"We witnessed something completely avoidable this past summer as retail and institutional investors were left empty handed due to opaque, centralized business practices." said David Zell, Founder of BPI. "Hoseki's public support is paramount for us, as an organization, and for bitcoin, as an industry, to move the needle forward in maturing this incredibly novel and innovative asset class. Education on bottom-up solutions regarding transparency in the bitcoin industry is essential, and we are glad to have teams like Hoseki that are building and supporting these tools for a permissionless global economy."

Hoseki will continue to look for meaningful ways to contribute to BPI's constructive Bitcoin advocacy efforts well into the future. Individuals and other organizations can also support BPI by visiting their website .

About Bitcoin Policy Institute

Bitcoin Policy Institute is a non-profit, non-partisan think tank researching the future of money. Through its interdisciplinary cohort of scholars and technologists, BPI works to bring relevant insights to policymakers and the public.

About Hoseki

Hoseki builds financial plumbing for the bitcoin-native economy that allows investors and institutions to verify and use their holdings in ways that were previously inaccessible. By empowering bitcoin holders with a standardized proof-of-reserves service, Hoseki will unleash the bitcoin economy to be larger and more active than ever.

