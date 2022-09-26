InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Worktable to Support Tools & Materials (DNV-382)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable table to keep a miter saw in a raised and easily accessible position," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented THE BENCH. My design would also support long boards, pipes and other materials and help to prevent them from falling during the cutting process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a portable worktable for use at remote locations. In doing so, it supports tools and other materials off the floor or ground. As a result, it reduces the need to bend and strain and it increases safety, comfort and convenience. The invention features a portable and durable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for trade workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-382, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

