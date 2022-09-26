World's First Compostable Clothing Brand KENT Lands Deal on Live Season Premiere of Shark Tank

The California-based Basics Brand Pitched to the Sharks Friday Night

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KENT, the world's first verified compostable clothing brand, was the first company to secure a deal on the live season premiere of Shark Tank.

KENT’s line of men’s and women’s briefs, tees, and reusable totes is LACompost verified and designed to break down in 90 days. Made with aproprietary blend of plant-based materials, including GOTS certifiedorganic pima cotton, KENT eliminates the need for nylon, polyester or anyother petrochemical-based fabrics. (PRNewswire)

In a whirlwind bidding war, KENT received offers from four Sharks before landing a deal of $200,000 for 15% of the company with Daymond John, CEO and Founder of FUBU. Stacy and Jeff Grace, the husband and wife duo behind KENT, chose Daymond to leverage his experience in the fashion industry.

"When Daymond jumped back in with a deal, we were ecstatic. He's an industry icon and has had so much success growing mission-driven companies like ours," said Jeff.

KENT tackles two major problems in fashion - landfill waste and plastics - focusing on the untapped space of undergarments. 85% of textiles today are made from plastic fibers and 11 million pounds of under-apparel go into landfills and incinerators daily in the USA.

KENT's underwear is LA Compost verified and designed to break down in 90 days. Made with a proprietary blend of plant-based materials, including GOTS certified organic pima cotton, KENT eliminates the need for petrochemical-based fabrics.

"I saw an opportunity to rethink how undergarments are made when I realized all of my underwear were made of synthetic materials," said Stacy, "That's when the idea of KENT was born – a line of thoughtfully designed 100% organic, vegan and compostable underwear. I see composting as a natural recycling process. With cities like New York and LA rolling out curbside composting this year, we see composting becoming mainstream in America as a natural solution to landfill waste, for fashion and beyond."

KENT Founder and CEO, Stacy Grace, has over a decade of experience in sustainable fashion, where she's worked with brands like TOMS, Wrangler and Timberland. She's a Tory Burch Fellow and winner of the Canadian Arts and Fashion Sustainability Award.

Stacy's husband, Jeff Grace, is the CMO at KENT and comes with experience in advertising and comedy, which showed during their humorous Shark Tank performance. Jeff is best known for his creative work at Leo Burnett, where he helped grow Altoids from a small regional brand in Seattle to the #1 selling mint in the category.

KENT offers a line of men's and women's briefs, tees, and reusable totes.

Order KENT products for as little as $20 here.

About KENT

Meet KENT, the world's first compostable clothing brand - on a mission to save the earth one super natural basic at a time. KENT's products are 100% organic, 100% plant-based, 100% landfill free, and 0% plastic. Their soft-on-skin, gentle-on-planet compostable clothing basics capture carbon and help reverse climate change through proprietary plant-based materials and compostable end-of-life fashion. When composted, KENT underwear disappears in only 90 days, turning into nutrient-rich soil! They call it their "Plant Your Pants" methodology - for comfier days, cuter bums and a cleaner world.

