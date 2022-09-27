BurgerFi Fuels Sizzling Growth with Oracle Cloud

Florida-based fast-casual chain overhauls point-of-sale systems with Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud amid US expansion

MIAMI, and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the nation's fastest-growing, premium fast-casual concepts, BurgerFi has been expanding rapidly since going public in 2020. With over 124 locations spanning from Alaska to Saudi Arabia, the chain needed a restaurant point-of-sale system that could grow with them. With Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud POS, the chain has been able to easily scale across their corporate and franchise locations to improve operations all while providing flawless interactions for customers.

Oracle Logo (PRNewswire)

"BurgerFi is all about innovation, and our recipe for success is great food and making sure our customer service and hospitality is top notch," said Karl Goodhew, Chief Technology Officer at BurgerFi. "MICROS Simphony is the backbone of how we bring these elements together. Not only has it helped us streamline our operations and ordering processes, but it also allows us to plug in the other technologies we need to ensure our customers feel they are getting the same experience whether they are ordering in-store or online, and that's really important to us."

With Simphony as its restaurant hub, BurgerFi implemented new technologies such as customized tablets, contactless payments, tabletop, and kiosk ordering to enhance the in-store dining. Using Simphony's enterprise restaurant management capabilities, BurgerFi simplified front- and back-of-the-house business operations across in-store and online ordering. For example, centrally approved price changes can be automatically updated on digital menu boards with the click of a few buttons. If an item goes out of stock, the POS system updates all relevant endpoints so customers won't experience the disappointment of trying to place an order that can't be fulfilled.

"Testing new concepts, whether that be menu items, pricing strategies, or new channels for customer engagement, gives fast-casual brands an opportunity to standout in a crowded marketplace," said Simon de Montfort Walker, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Food and Beverage. "Our open API framework and ecosystem strategy keeps costs low and options open for customers like BurgerFi so they can experiment and grow their business on their terms."

About BurgerFi

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a leading multi-brand restaurant company that develops, markets, and acquires fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, including corporate-owned stores and franchises. BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with 124 BurgerFi restaurants (97 franchised and 27 corporate-owned). As of March 31, 2022, BurgerFi is the owner and franchisor of the two following brands with a combined 185 locations. BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year and included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. In 2021, Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants, and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year. In May 2022, BurgerFi ranked #1 in Eat This, Not That!'s list of top fast-casual chains that use high-quality beef products. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

About Oracle Food & Beverage

Oracle Food and Beverage, formerly MICROS, brings 40 years of experience in providing software and hardware solutions to restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, coffee shops, cafes, stadiums, and theme parks. Thousands of operators, both large and small, around the world are using Oracle technology to deliver exceptional guest experiences, maximize sales, and reduce running costs.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle