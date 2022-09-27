Cue Health Appoints Suzanne Stone as New Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. ("Cue") (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, today announced that it has appointed Suzanne Stone as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Stone brings over 25 years of experience building high- performing sales and marketing organizations in rapidly growing biotech and medical device companies, most recently at DexCom, Inc.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Stone will lead the execution and acceleration of Cue's global commercial strategy while building international sales and customer success teams. She will also be responsible for the success of the company's global marketing initiatives, including branding, advertising, and e-commerce.

"Suzanne is a well-established commercial leader with extensive healthcare experience and an impressive track record of building great teams," said Ayub Khattak, Chairman and CEO of Cue Health. "We look forward to accelerating our growth in our key customer categories and strengthening our position as a leading healthcare technology company by delivering a seamless and consistent brand experience under Suzanne's capable leadership."

"In a short period of time, Cue has had a transformative impact on the ways in which patients can partner with their healthcare providers to proactively manage their health," said Stone. "I am grateful for the opportunity to join Cue at this pivotal time and look forward to further integrating its sales and marketing efforts through an innovative new growth strategy."

Prior to joining Cue, Stone served as Senior Vice President of U.S. Revenue at DexCom, Inc., a medical device company focused on glucose monitoring systems, where she grew and oversaw nearly $2 billion in revenue across sales, customer service, enterprise, payor, and trade relations across the U.S. market. Previously, Stone held a number of executive roles at DexCom, including in sales, global commercial operations, and financial planning. Before DexCom, Stone served for eight years at MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, in financial planning, analysis, and accounting positions.

About Cue Health

Cue Health ( Nasdaq: HLTH ) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com .

