Dominion DMS announces integration with TruVideo to VUE DMS

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces certified SecureVUE integration between TruVideo's shopper engagement and service experience products and VUE DMS. TruVideo is a conversational commerce platform that uses text and video to help automotive dealerships establish trust and streamline communications that improve the customer experience. By using smart lines to offer service inspections, sales walk-arounds, estimates, approvals, and payments, dealerships can find additional efficiencies for their staff and increase their effective billable labor hours.

The certified SecureVUE integration between VUE DMS and TruService allows customers to see and understand the results of their service inspection. With the TruService platform, service departments can send personalized videos to clients that show their vehicle's maintenance and repair needs. Customers can watch it at their leisure, process the details, and even share it. By eliminating the barriers to transparency, service departments can improve the entire customer experience and see up to a 30% increase in customer pay dollars. A single service visit creates trust that used to take years to earn.

"We are excited that Truvideo's leading AI and ML technologies are helping dealers realize incredible hard dollar returns and deliver a great customer experience." - Douglas Chrystall, TruVideo, Chief Technology Officer.

This revolutionary platform and the already powerful yet easy-to-use VUE DMS fixes the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by connecting them through personalized videos, texts, and mobile-friendly features. With all these features and the enhanced reporting on customer engagement and real-time sentiment, TruVideo and VUE DMS offer dealerships a comprehensive solution.

"At Dominion DMS, we partner with businesses that help us raise the bar for our dealership customers. We listen to what dealerships want and need to run a successful business and always do everything we can to exceed those expectations. Our certified SecureVUE integration with an industry-leading technology partner in TruVideo does just that." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason for dealers to reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE DMS platform, visit VUEDMS.com .

Dominion DMS partners with automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. Dominion DMS introduced VUE DMS, a cloud-native dealer management system that gives US-based franchised automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud by a team with decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE DMS enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE DMS provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website , and like us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

TruVideo is a conversational commerce platform that uses text and video to help dealerships understand buyer behavior and drive customer engagement. Dealerships can gain buyer insight at the lowest point of the sales funnel by using smart lines to offer streamlined service inspections, sales walk-arounds, outbound marketing campaigns, estimates, approvals, and payments. To better serve the customer and drive customer experience and revenue, TruVideo believes dealers and OEMS should control these smart lines to own and curate their data. Through these lines, dealers and OEMs can send personalized videos and messages, respond quickly with a user interface, and be provided real-time data on utilization, customer engagement, and customer sentiment to help drive revenue and increase CSI scores. Please read our Return on Video Investment (ROVI) report. For more information on TruVideo, please visit www.truvideo.com .

