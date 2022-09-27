New Book Reveals How CFOs Are Essential to Overcoming Business Growth Obstacles

"The Growth CFO Void" by Kirk W. McLaren is released with Forbes Books

In his examination of what it takes to grow a business into a real success story, Kirk W. McLaren defines success as a business that lasts longer than five years, earns revenues in the millions, and is not fully dependent upon the CEO to remain operational. It's a hard bar to clear. So hard in fact, only 2% of CEOs achieve this rarefied status.

In The Growth CFO Void, Kirk identifies the critical yet common gap in the skill sets of even the best CEOs: the financial acumen needed to overcome obstacles to growth, win new customers, gain access to capital, build people capacity, and put their business on the path to profitability and financial freedom. Kirk argues that learning-obsessed, growth-oriented, and disruption-motivated CEOs need to partner with "Growth CFOs" to fill this gap — financial professionals who possess the actionable expertise to translate CEO growth goals into sturdy financial results.

"Lessons from my military service echo throughout this book. Like my years in the business world, I encountered a lot of competitive people with a drive to win in the military – but they were not always ready for the battlefield," Kirk explained. "To be properly equipped, they needed clear objectives, well-placed confidence, and the synergies of teamwork. On the TrueTEAM that I describe in the book, everyone takes ownership of their individual responsibilities, and the Growth CFO takes extreme ownership. We work together to create practical options based on what motivates and moves the CEOs we are helping."

Kirk W. McLaren is the CEO of Foresight CFO and a graduate studies lecturer at Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies in Washington, DC. He served in the Army as a behavioral scientist, and he and his wife, Nayarit, have two sons who became Army officers by way of West Point Military Academy. Kirk started in business as revenue assurance manager and is a certified public accountant. Inspired by the teamwork and emphasis on continuous learning he saw in the military, as well as his love for making authentic connections with people, Kirk embarked on a career of helping privately owned businesses make bold moves to grow and profit. He founded Foresight CFO to develop selected financial talent into Growth CFOs who work side by side with CEOs across the full journey from foundation to succession options.

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com

