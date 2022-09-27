OpenLogic by Perforce and the Open Source Initiative Announce 2023 State of Open Source Survey

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software , a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced the beginning of their 2023 State of Open Source Survey – a collaboration between OpenLogic by Perforce and the Open Source Initiative (OSI), a non-profit that raises awareness and adoption of open source software (OSS).

Openlogic state of open source 2023 survey (PRNewswire)

The survey, which measures the day-to-day use and management of open source software, will run through November – with the resulting data used as the basis for the 2023 OpenLogic and OSI State of Open Source Report.

"Last year was our biggest survey and report to date" said Javier Perez, Chief Evangelist and Director of Product Management at Perforce Software. "This year, we hope to expand participation in the survey, raise money for a great global cause, and deliver an even better look into benefits and challenges organizations encounter when using open source software today."

The 2022 State of Open Source Survey, which attracted responses from over 2600 open source users, revealed nearly 77% of organizations increasing their use of open source software. That growth, however, was accompanied by far-reaching skill shortages — with nearly 30% of respondents reporting a lack of internal skills as a barrier to adopting open source software.

"For enterprises using open source software, understanding the trends shaping the open source ecosystem is essential." said Stefano Maffulli, Executive Director at OSI. "This survey will provide the inside data and analysis teams need to make informed decisions about adopting and using open source software — and hopefully raise a lot of money for a great cause."

New this year, the 2023 survey will raise money for World Food Program USA, which supports the United Nations World Food Programme in saving lives during emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change. For each valid survey response, OpenLogic by Perforce will donate $1 to World Food Program USA.

Interested open source users can participate in the 2023 State of Open Source Survey here. The 2022 State of Open Source Report is available here .

About OpenLogic

OpenLogic by Perforce provides end-to-end enterprise support and services for organizations using open source software in their infrastructure. With support for over 450 open source packages, guaranteed SLAs, and direct access to highly-experienced enterprise architects, OpenLogic customers receive a consolidated and holistic open source support solution through our 24x7 ticket-based support, professional services, and training. Learn more about how OpenLogic can help support and improve your integrated open source by visiting www.openlogic.com .

About the Open Source Initiative

The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is the steward of the Open Source Definition, setting the foundation for the global open source ecosystem. Founded in 1998, OSI protects and promotes open source software, development and communities, championing software freedom in society through education, collaboration and infrastructure. The OSI is a 501(c)3 non-profit, and anyone interested in supporting the defense of Open Source Definitions can join today at https://join.opensource.org .

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce .

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.

Grace Bonacum

PAN Communications

Ph: +1 617 502 4300

perforce@pancomm.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com

Perforce Software (PRNewsFoto/Perforce Software) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perforce Software