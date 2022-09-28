Annual Chubb Charity Challenge Raises Nearly $1 Million for North American Charities

Annual event has raised more than $18 million over 22 years

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-four teams from across the U.S. and Canadian insurance industry convened last week for the Chubb Charity Challenge golf tournament finals in Pinehurst, N.C. The team from Hub International, representing the Nashville region, was crowned champion of the 22nd annual event and their chosen charity, Folds of Honor, will be awarded $50,000.

"We have chosen a new logo that is a simple expression of our name, with no extra symbols or visual distractions. It?s a simple, refined, modern expression of Chubb,? said Evan Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Chubb Limited. (PRNewsFoto/Chubb) (PRNewswire)

More than 300 teams participated in the 2022 Chubb Charity Challenge, raising $925,000 for charities in their communities. Each of the 44 teams that advanced to the tournament finals won money for their chosen charity.

"The Chubb Charity Challenge is an important annual tradition that highlights Chubb's commitment to giving back to the communities where we live, work and serve," said Chris Maleno, Division President, Chubb North America Field Operations. "Together with our network of brokers and agents, Chubb looks forward to this event each year, and we are honored to see how these contributions benefit participating teams' chosen charities and those they serve. For the last 22 years, it has been a privilege for Chubb to host this event. We are proud of the tournament's long-standing impact throughout North America and look forward to its continuing success."

Launched in 1996, the Chubb Charity Challenge invites insurance agents, brokers and clients to golf in regional tournaments hosted by local Chubb branches. Competing on behalf of their selected charities, the winning foursome from each regional tournament advances to the national tournament. Since 2000, more than 5,200 teams have participated in the Chubb Charity Challenge, collectively raising more than $18 million for charity.

For more information about the Chubb Charity Challenge, including highlights of participating teams and the charities which have benefitted, visit chubb.com/CharityChallenge.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its coverages and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chubb