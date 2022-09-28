NetSuite Launches Ship Central to Help Organizations Improve Warehouse Operations

New mobile application enhances the entire packing-to-delivery process to expedite shipments and minimize costs

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD 2022 -- To help organizations further improve the efficiency of warehouse operations, Oracle NetSuite today unveiled NetSuite Ship Central. NetSuite Ship Central is a mobile application that helps organizations optimize operations, eliminate manual processes, and accelerate customer deliveries. The solution equips warehouse workers with packing and shipping capabilities on a mobile or kiosk device.

"Now, more than ever, warehouse operations are under pressure to increase output without additional resources to do so," said Evan Goldberg, founder and EVP, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite Ship Central, we are extending our capabilities to help customers further automate time-consuming warehouse operations to increase output and efficiencies. By making it easier to consolidate shipments, adjust shipping routes for cost efficiency, and customize workflows to meet business demands, Ship Central provides intelligence and insights to further optimize the fulfillment process, decreasing cost and increasing customer satisfaction."

Together with NetSuite Warehouse Management System (WMS), Ship Central provides end-to-end capabilities for picking, packing, and shipping products. It eliminates unnecessary steps in the preparation and shipping process and helps organizations track packages faster, determine the best carrier based on delivery date or location type, print shipping labels, and create documentation. The mobile application helps organizations optimize fulfillment processes and minimize shipping costs and transit times.

With NetSuite Ship Central, organizations can:

Locate Shipments Easily: Enable warehouse workers to quickly find shipments that need to go out by scanning a carton, pallet, or order – or by selecting from a list of shipments. This reduces the time spent locating orders and information.

Combine Multiple Shipments: Increase shipping efficiencies and lower costs by identifying products going to a single location based on common criteria including address, carrier, or shipping route, and packs it all in the same shipment.

Print and Reprint Labels at Any Point: Remain flexible with the option to print labels, reprint damaged or missing labels, and change label information on packages at any point during shipment.

Track Packages in Real Time: Provide customers a more transparent experience by allowing them to track the precise location of products in real time via carrier tracking numbers.

Customize Ship Processes: Improve the efficiency of warehouse operations by giving teams the ability to modify workflows to support unique business requirements.

Together with NetSuite WMS, Ship Central optimizes day-to-day warehouse operations across SKUs, processes, and locations. NetSuite WMS eliminates manual processes, enabling organizations to minimize handling costs, run warehouses more efficiently, and consistently meet customer expectations.

Availability:

NetSuite Ship Central will be available worldwide in November 2022.

Get all the latest updates from SuiteWorld by registering for SuiteWorld On Air: netsuitesuiteworld.com/onair. By registering, attendees will have access to keynotes, sessions, demos, and NetSuite's two-day live broadcast, NetSuite TV. Learn more about how organizations are leveraging the power of NetSuite to increase efficiency, improve productivity, and grow profitability.

Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation, and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 32,000 customers in 217 countries and dependent territories.

Learn more at https://www.netsuite.com.

