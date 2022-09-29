BRV China Holds Singapore Explorer Day at SMU

Brings Together Leading Entrepreneurial Minds Across China, Southeast Asia, North America

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueRun Ventures China (BRV China), a leading early-stage technology-focused venture firm, yesterday hosted Explorer Day in Singapore in collaboration with the Institute of Innovation & Entrepreneurship of Singapore Management University and SGInnovate, a government-owned innovation platform in Singapore to support deep technology entrepreneurship. The event brought together more than 80 founders and pioneers – local entrepreneurs, government associations, academics and venture capitalists – who discussed the company's global investment strategy and emerging trends in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise services, Web3, robotics and the global expansion plans of start-ups.

(PRNewswire)

BRV China sees significant opportunity for technology investment globally and shared the following insights during the event:

Despite market volatility, BRV China remains confident in the fundamental value of many portfolio companies as high-quality start-ups capable of developing disruptive innovations have continued to demonstrate an ability to secure third-party capital.

BRV China remains bullish on the long-term prospects of key frontier areas such as AI, robotics, new energy solutions and biotechnology (powered by innovative algorithms).

Unlike internet services like mobile apps and e-commerce services that are specifically designed for a geographical region, deep technologies possess substantial business development potential with increasing demand in the global market that will lead to an expected rise in demand for deep technology talent.

BRV China believes there's significant long-term potential in the global market with investment flows into the region expected to bounce back following global economic recovery in the coming years.

With great changes unseen in a generation will come greater opportunities. Venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and startups were called on to re-evaluate the economic cycle and establish long-term plans so they are ready to "surf the wave" upon eventual recovery in the near-term.

Having first-mover advantages in deep technology and a strong track record across market cycles, BRV China shared its experiences on the opportunities and challenges faced by early-stage startups in areas such as accessing financing solutions and commercialization of technologies ultimately helping promising companies be fully prepared for the many hurdles they face on their growth journey.

"We continue to witness a rapid transition towards a digitalized economy that was accelerated by the pandemic leading to a gamut of opportunities for start-ups that continues to contribute to the growth of the technology sector," said Jui Tan, Managing Partner of BRV China. "To help Chinese start-ups survive a crisis of such unprecedented magnitude, BRV China has been providing continuous support helping many companies adapt and reconfigure their business models while speeding up their R&D and commercialization processes."

The event also featured guest speakers from startups such as Gaussian Robotics and HPC-AI, two fast growing portfolio companies, who shared their journey to success.

"China has leading competitive advantages in deep technologies such as robotics, new energy, AI infrastructure and applications, consumer technology and semiconductors which are in hot demand across the world," said Terry Zhu, Managing Partner at BRV China. "To go global, it is necessary for startups and entrepreneurs to leverage the country's competitive edge and weigh between political influence from different markets while formulating their plan of development. BRV China will help China start-ups to achieve their goal, seizing development opportunities as they arise due to the digital transformation of supply chains, growth in market size and globally distributed Chinese talents."

"Singapore has a flourishing ecosystem as it has a fertile ground for start-ups which are supported by a forward-looking government, a strong research base and a skilled talent pool. BRV China will leverage its experience and help connect researchers, entrepreneurs and investors in order to build a robust ecosystem for innovation," said Jui Tan.

About BRV China

BlueRun Ventures China (BRV China) is a leading early-stage venture firm in China with offices in Beijing and Shanghai. Having its heritage in Silicon Valley since 1998 and entered China in 2005, BRV China has managed over $2 billion through multiple USD and RMB funds, with over $1 billion cash distributions. BRV China focuses on investing in entrepreneurs who create a sustainable impact through technological innovations across enterprise services, transportation and smart machine, digital healthcare, and consumer technology sectors in China. The firm has invested in more than 150 portfolio companies, including Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI), QingCloud (688316.SH), WaterDrop (NYSE: WDH), Energy Monster (NASDAQ: EM), Mogujie/Meilishuo (NYSE: MOGU), Qudian (NYSE: QD), Ganji/58.com, PPTV, Guazi, Meishubao, Nanyan, Shanzhen, Gaussian Robotics, Yi Auto, Pinecone, etc. The firm has been recognized as the "No.1 Early-Stage Investment Firm" in China by Zero2IPO and ChinaVenture, and "Consistent Performing Venture Capital Fund Manager" by Preqin. For further information, please visit https://www.brv.com.cn/en/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRV China