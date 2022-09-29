Homedics Spotlights Importance of Mind-Body Connection with Brand Refresh

Brand Parlays 30+ Years of Wellness Leadership Into Modern Message & Announces Joy Cho as New Ambassador

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health and wellness innovator, Homedics, today unveils a brand refresh with a simple, yet powerful message – "Live Well. Be Well." With over 30 years of experience in providing consumers with one-of-a-kind wellness solutions across a portfolio of massagers, humidifiers, air purifiers and more, the brand is reinforcing its dedication to wellbeing in all ways, with a particular emphasis on the parallel between mind and body. In tandem with this refreshed approach, Homedics welcomes popular lifestyle guru, Joy Cho, as brand ambassador to support its longstanding mission of promoting holistic wellness.

In recent years, there has been a palpable shift in the cultural mindset around self-care and mental wellbeing. This new focus on overall health has translated into an increased demand for wellness-driven technology, as consumers look for convenient ways to support the mind and the body in the everyday routine. As an authority in the space and less than a year after the release of its mental wellness innovation – drift – Homedics ascends to the forefront of this conversation with a new brand anthem that solidifies its position as the go-to source for day-to-night health tech.

To inspire consumers to join this journey of better self-care, Homedics identified Joy Cho as a like-minded partner to showcase how easy and enjoyable it can be to adopt a wellness-first mindset. Joy, a well-known entrepreneur, is beloved for her ability to find joyful moments in each day. Her optimism and enthusiasm create a perfect synergy with the Homedics brand.

"Prioritizing wellness has always been key for me when finding balance in my family and work life," said Joy Cho, Founder and Creative Director of Oh Joy! "I've been a longtime fan of Homedics products, many of which are staples throughout my own home. I couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with a brand that emphasizes accessibility and convenience to enable healthier habits for all."

As someone who has always focused on keeping wellness a top priority to ensure a happy lifestyle, this partnership is a perfect match and allows Joy to showcase the simple ways you can incorporate items into your home that will help put self-care and wellbeing at the forefront. This synergistic partnership is the first of many for Homedics, the 35-year-old brand that is debuting its new look, feel and leadership team, with plans to continue evolving in the space.

"For generations, my family has dedicated itself to providing one-of-a-kind wellness innovations that conveniently improve people's wellbeing throughout all phases of their day and night," said Daniel Kaufman, Head of Corporate Strategy at FKA Brands. "The new Homedics brand anthem illuminates what better living means today and what we've always known to be true – that there is an inherent connection between wellness of the mind and of the body. We want consumers to feel inspired and energized by our products to elevate all aspects of their wellness routine."

For additional information on Homedics and to explore the full product portfolio, please visit: https://www.homedics.com/. The brand can also be found on Instagram and Facebook.

About Homedics

As the innovative leader in self-care, wellness, and personal health products, Homedics strives to provide products that promote overall well-being. Its extensive line of personal wellness products allows you to protect your health, relax your body, renew your spirit and fight back against pain, drug free. For products and information, visit https://www.homedics.com.

About Joy Cho

Joy is the Founder and Creative Director of Oh Joy! – a lifestyle brand and design company that includes various licensed product lines and daily editorial content focused on design, fashion, food and the joyful moments of life. Joy has authored seven books and consulted for hundreds of creative businesses around the world. She's also given keynote speeches on entrepreneurship, leadership and business at many conferences. For two years in a row, Joy was named one of Time's 30 Most Influential People on the internet and has the most followed account on Pinterest with over 15 million followers. Most recently, Joy's house and studio has been featured in House Beautiful, Parents, and Domino Magazines.

