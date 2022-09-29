Text Request Earns SOC 2 Compliance

Earning the Security Trust Principle demonstrates the organization's commitment to data security.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Text Request, the industry-leading business messaging platform, announced today its System and Organization Controls (SOC) Type 2 compliance certification, a designation established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to extend third-party validation of security procedures for organizations that manage sensitive data.

SOC 2 certification is awarded to companies who comply with one or more "trust principles" identified by the program. Text Request focused on the Security principle, which establishes parameters for the protection of data. Gaining this certification demonstrates Text Request's high standard for protecting user account information at all levels.

"Account security is and has always been a critically important component of our work at Text Request," said Rob Reagan, CTO at Text Request. "This certification means that the careful steps we have taken along the way are, in fact, protecting our customers, as well as their own customers with whom they are communicating through our platform."

The certification comes at an opportune time for the company, as it has experienced continued and dramatic year-over-year growth, and was recently named an official business texting replacement for ZipWhip, which was acquired by Twilio and will be shutting down services.

"As an organization, we have always prided ourselves on delivering best-in-class customer service," said Brian Elrod, CEO of Text Request. "Data security is top of mind for business leaders in all industries, and our SOC 2 certification is one more way we are able to show our customers that their concerns are our concerns, and that we're invested in taking the necessary steps to protect them."

