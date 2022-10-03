BeautyFix Medspa Launches The FIRST Ever Medically Accurate AI Aesthetics Simulation for Injectables

The Partnership with EntityMed Pioneers an Exclusive Clinical-Grade AI Simulator

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2015, BeautyFix Medspa is an award-winning medspa and plastic surgery center, providing innovative treatments and best-in-class hospitality at the intersection of e-commerce, technology, and advanced aesthetics. With multiple locations across the East Coast including Manhattan, Westchester, and West Hartford, Connecticut, they plan to open additional clinics by the end of 2022.

BeautyFix Medspa Launches The FIRST Ever Medically Accurate Aesthetics Simulation (PRNewsfoto/BeautyFix Medspa) (PRNewswire)

Today, BeautyFix announces the launch of their new Aesthetics Simulation technology , accessible on any device or web browser. This innovative technology initiates a high-tech patient experience that allows potential clients to simulate their aesthetic results using software developed by digital health company EntityMed. This highly intuitive Aesthetics Simulation software is the first ever clinical-grade, tech-enabled AI simulator for injectables available in the U.S. market, and has been tested on over 10,000 patients.

By simply uploading a picture to the app, or by taking a photo in one of their in-clinic kiosks, clients can quickly and easily adjust and envision what they'll look like by adding dermal fillers and/or toxins to various areas of the face. They will also be able to visualize an increase or decrease in any number of syringes in real-time - without having to be injected first.

"This exclusive technology will enable BeautyFix Medspa to not only digitally connect with clients and address any fears or inhibitions, but also provide incredibly realistic images of desired results," said Maya Benayoun, Co-CEO of BeautyFix Medspa. "The partnership with EntityMed demonstrates our commitment to being the most technologically advanced medspa in the U.S, while providing an exceptional, seamless customer service experience for our patients."

For clients who have fears of looking unnatural, this cutting edge technology provides a realistic visualization of a patient's post-treatment appearance in just 30 seconds, using a sophisticated set of AI algorithms. This software will support BeautyFix's expert team of clinicians to visually demonstrate to patients what different amounts of filler or toxin may be needed to produce the results they desire.

"Our state of the art technology was developed by aesthetic professionals - for aesthetic professionals," said Lior Yadin, CEO of EntityMed. "By partnering with BeautyFix Medspa, we are able to usher in a new era for injectables in America by uniting our AI simulator with their all-star team of certified medical professionals."

BeautyFix Medspa is widely recognized for their team of top doctors and beauty industry experts who provide simple, effective treatments in an inclusive, accessible environment. Start your aesthetic journey with BeautyFix Medspa and instantly see how a LipFix: Filler, WrinkleFix: Botox®, or other treatment will look, in real time.

About BeautyFix Medspa:

Founded in 2015, BeautyFix Medspa is an award-winning medspa and plastic surgery center, providing innovative treatments and best-in-class hospitality at the intersection of e-commerce, technology, and advanced aesthetics. With multiple locations across the East Coast including Manhattan, Westchester, and Connecticut, BeautyFix aims to deliver a superior brand experience by elevating the medspa industry with a focus on hospitality, transparency, and community. @Beautyfixmedspa

About EntityMed:

EntityMed is a digital health company that has developed an artificial intelligence software that predicts the result of aesthetic procedures with high clinical accuracy. This innovation realistically visualizes the post-treatment appearance (toxins/fillers) by using a set of sophisticated AI algorithms.

