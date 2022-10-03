Casa Azul building strong presence in the spirits RTD category

Packaged in Ardagh Metal Packaging aluminum cans, Casa Azul is offering high quality tequila-based cocktails made of natural ingredients and low calories

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building a brand in a crowded space is not new for innovative beverage entrepreneurs Lance Collins and Mike Repole. In fact, Lance started Fuze and NOS Energy, while Mike launched Smart Water and Vitamin Water, enriching retail shelves across the country. It's just now that these two successful brand drivers have teamed together to launch a product that combines premium tequila with low calorie, natural ingredients that caters to consumers looking for a better, higher quality spirits ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage.

Enter Casa Azul Tequila Soda. Packaged in Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) infinitely recyclable beverage cans, Casa Azul is available in Lime Margarita, Peach Mango, Strawberry Margarita, and Watermelon. And Casa Azul products are gluten-free and deliver an extraordinary taste profile that includes 5% alcohol and only 100 calories per serving.

According to Lance, the company is quickly building its brand with consumers and retailers by offering a premium, high-quality offering which stands apart from traditional alcohol RTD beverages. "Casa Azul is delivering true premium tequila cocktails with better ingredients and better taste, for smart drinkers who care about what they eat and drink," he said. "Our team has a long track record of delivering better-for-you options in a wide range of beverage categories, and now we're looking to disrupt the spirits category and drive extraordinary growth."

And the choice to package this growth? Casa Azul is packaged in AMP's 12 oz. Sleek cans, enabling the brand to go where other pack types can't. "Beverage cans are convenient and can be taken anywhere – outdoors, poolside, at large venues, and so on," Lance says. "They also are shipped efficiently and are universally recognized as a sustainable, easy-to-recycle package option."

Claude Marbach, CEO, AMP - North America, confirms the advantages of packaging beverages in cans. "Beverage cans enable and support our customer's own sustainability objectives," he says. "Couple the environmental advantages of the beverage can with its economic strengths such as superior filling, distribution and retail display efficiencies, and it's obvious why cans are the choice in numerous growing beverage categories."

Casa Azul premium cocktails are now available in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Texas, with plans to be available across the country over the next year. To find a Casa Azul retailer near you or to order these products direct, visit: www.casaazulspirits.com.

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable beverage cans globally. Ardagh Metal Packaging operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing more than 5,000 people with sales of approximately $4.1bn.

