Hyundai Motor America Reports Record September and Q3 2022 Retail Sales

Q3 Total Sales Increased 3%; Hyundai Sets New All-Time Q3 Retail Sales Record

September Total Sales up 11%; Best September Retail Sales

Best-Ever Q3 Total and Retail Sales for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Cruz , Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total September sales of 59,465 units, up 11% compared with September 2021. Total and retail sales for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson PHEV and Veloster N were the best-ever for September. SUVs were 68% of retail sales, representing a 1.4ppt increase year-over-year. Hyundai did not have fleet sales for the ninth consecutive month, prioritizing inventory for its dealers and consumers.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

Q3 Highlights

In the third quarter, Hyundai sold 184,431 units, a Q3 retail sales record, and an increase of 3% total and 13% retail sales compared with Q3 2021. Hyundai also set new Q3 total and retail sales records for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV.

"This is the best-ever September and Q3 retail sales result for the brand," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "We are seeing month-over-month gains thanks in part to our strong product line-up and dealer network with plenty of cars in the pipeline for the remainder of the year."

September Total Sales Summary



Sep-22 Sep-21 % Chg Q3

2022 Q3

2021 % Chg 2022

YTD 2021

YTD % Chg Hyundai 59,465 53,800 +11 % 184,431 178,500 +3 % 528,298 585,635 -10 %

September Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Sep-22 Sep-21 % Chg Q3

2022 Q3

2021 % Chg 2022

YTD 2021

YTD % Chg Accent 1,785 1,813 -2 % 7,869 4,732 +66 % 15,299 14,836 +3 % Elantra 10,761 8,004 +34 % 37,020 32,049 +16 % 85,864 106,106 -19 % Ioniq 0 1,770 0 % 7 4,449 -100 % 3,669 15,556 -76 % Ioniq 5 1,306 0 0 % 4,800 0 0 % 18,492 0 0 % Kona 5,252 5,774 -9 % 12,893 19,932 -35 % 45,680 70,928 -36 % Nexo 27 52 -48 % 74 148 -50 % 345 282 +22 % Palisade 6,778 7,962 -15 % 20,119 21,172 -5 % 63,756 64,673 -1 % Santa Cruz 2,900 1,660 +75 % 8,600 2,993 +187 % 26,803 2,993 +796 % Santa Fe 9,192 6,573 +40 % 28,234 26,546 +6 % 86,129 89,656 -4 % Sonata 6,177 7,326 -16 % 15,643 26,262 -40 % 35,238 80,460 -56 % Tucson 12,971 9,896 +31 % 41,554 32,530 +28 % 125,625 116,047 +8 % Veloster 209 93 +125 % 664 379 +75 % 1,793 1,740 +3 % Venue 2,107 2,877 -27 % 6,954 7,308 -5 % 19,605 22,358 -12 %

Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America