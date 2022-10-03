Meridian Receives 2022 MAHP Pinnacle Awards for Outstanding Care Management

Companion care program reduced healthcare costs by 33%, diabetic program helped members lower HbA1c levels

DETROIT, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian, a Michigan-based provider of government-sponsored health plans, received three Pinnacle Awards from the Michigan Association of Health Plans (MAHP) for its innovative companion service program and a diabetes management program, which helped members lower their HbA1c levels.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our hard work improving the health of our members and Michigan residents," said Sean Kendall, Meridian Plan President and CEO.

Meridian has won 16 Pinnacles since 2014, and the health plan continues to bring forward innovative programs that demonstrate improvements in health outcomes, lower healthcare costs, and an increase in services to members. This year, the 21st annual awards ceremony was held on Sept. 27 in Lansing, Michigan.

Meridian received awards for the following programs:

"Livongo Diabetes Management Program" won in the category Chronic Disease Management: Government Programs (MMP)

MeridianComplete partnered with digital health platform Livongo to provide a comprehensive diabetes program to its Medicare-Medicaid Plan (MMP) members. The program first launched in 2020 to increase HbA1c control through remote blood glucose monitoring and supplemental clinical support. It also demonstrated measurable, sustainable improvement on member engagement and health. Meridian has over 110 MMP members with diabetes enrolled in the program. Of these, 90% of members activated their remote glucose monitoring device with an average engagement of 25 times per month. Diabetes Empowerment assessments indicate members are increasingly confident in their ability to successfully manage diabetes and improve blood glucose control, suggesting sustainable changes that will support long term outcomes.

"Papa Pals – Reducing Loneliness in Michigan" won in the category Collaborative Community Health Initiatives: Medicaid

Meridian partnered with Papa in an innovative, six-month program that offered companion services from Papa, a curated platform of companionship and support. The program, which ran from May 2021 through October 2021, engaged Medicaid members that had visited the emergency department (ED) five or more times within the previous year. Throughout the six months, 163 members completed 719 visits with a vetted companion, or Papa Pal, from Papa's national network. Overall, the program showed a 33% reduction in healthcare costs for active participants, highlighting the impact of proactively addressing social determinants of health (SDoH) through a companion care model. Papa Pals help reduce the gap of social isolation, and they also complete a range of tasks for members, depending on the individual need, including transportation, technology assistance, meal prep, appointment reminders, or even just playing a card game. The program creates a special bond between the Papa Pal and member.

Program Highlights:

ED visits among engaged members decreased by 25%

Hospital readmissions among engaged members decreased by 14%

Cervical cancer screenings among engaged members rose by 50%

Diabetic eye exams among engaged members increased by 46%

HbA1C testing for diabetes diagnosis among engaged members rose by 35%

"In-House Medical Record Abstraction" won in the category Business/Operational Performance: Government Programs (Medicare)

Wellcare, Meridian's Medicare line of business in Michigan, utilizes in-house staff to complete medical record retrieval and abstraction, both year-round and during the annual HEDIS® hybrid project. Using internal staff who were already onboarded cost Meridian a fraction of what would have been spent to use an external vendor. In addition to cost savings and effectiveness, in-house abstraction improves provider satisfaction and allows for strategic revision and adjustments based on the needs and goals of the Meridian quality program.

Meridian has been supporting Michigan residents since 1997 across its Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace plans. For more information about Meridian and other healthcare support, visit mimeridian.com.

