Novak Brothers to Break Ground on Multifamily Project in Wolf Lakes Village

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novak Brothers Development announces breaking ground on a 12-acre parcel located inside of the new, master development Wolf Lakes Village in Georgetown, Texas. Construction begins this week on Rise510, a 301-unit, luxury, multifamily Novak community with completion expected summer of 2024.

The development will feature first-class amenities on site, such as tuck-under private parking, a fitness center, a swimming pool and a one-acre community park. With close proximity to 25 miles of hike and bike trails, beautiful parkland, and convenient access to major highways, shopping, and historic downtown Georgetown, Rise510 is primed for success. The site has excellent connectivity with Interstate 35 and State Highway 130 toll road, providing quick access to additional employers and amenities in Round Rock, Cedar Park, North Austin, and even Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

"We are excited to begin construction on Rise510 in the rapidly growing city of Georgetown, Texas," said Andy Heard, President and Partner of Novak Commercial Development. "It is our vision to develop high-quality, experiential living environments that provide unmatched amenities, as well as proximity to anything a person hungry for lifestyle experiences might desire."

Wolf Lakes Village is a one-of-a-kind, 164-acre master-planned European village on the edge of the Hill Country in beautiful Georgetown, Texas. Once completed, Wolf Lakes Village will offer unique amenities such as community lakes, a large outdoor amphitheater, park space, sports courts, hike and bike paths, an ice skating rink, a wedding chapel, an event center, seasonal events, and music venues. Major Wolf Lakes Village commitments include a 15.5-acre site for a 117,000 square foot H.E.B. flagship grocery store and a 12-acre Ascension site planned for medical office buildings and an ambulatory surgical center.

About Novak Companies

Based in Georgetown, TX, Novak Companies is a privately held, best-in-class real estate operating company with industry-leading capabilities across residential, office, multifamily, retail, and hospitality sectors. Novak Companies connect exceptional teams with innovative partners to cultivate the most transformative opportunities that create long-term economic and civic value. Comprised of owners and investors, and known for pioneering urban, mixed-use developments, they are trusted for financial strength, stability, and vision.

