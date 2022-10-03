Teachstone Approved as an Academic Consultant for the Fort Worth Independent School District

Other CTPA members can now benefit from Teachstone's expertise and CLASS tool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) recently selected Teachstone as a preferred vendor for academic consultation in its early education programs. Teachstone unlocks the powerful influence of teachers to create a lifelong impact for the children in their care by providing Classroom Assessment Scoring System® (CLASS) trainings and resources.

Using CLASS promotes high-quality engagement between educators and the children in their care as seen in this pre-K classroom. (PRNewswire)

CLASS is an evidence-based assessment and improvement system developed through years of hands-on classroom experience. Over 200 research studies have demonstrated the impact of effective teacher-student interactions within the early learning environment. Educators who implement CLASS learn how to measure and improve the interactions that have been shown to improve learning and development for the children in their care. These gains are not just in math, language, and literacy but also in memory improvements and the development of positive interpersonal behaviors. In addition, students who participate in learning environments that incorporate CLASS principles also show improved outcomes in social-emotional learning.

The FWISD is a member of the nonprofit Central Texas Purchasing Association (CTPA), founded in 2003 and representing over 130 school districts throughout Texas. Members can share educational resources, information, and ideas, as well as adopt contracts awarded to other CTPA districts. With the FWISD's recent approval of Teachstone as an academic consultant, active CTPA members have the option to contract with Teachstone and implement CLASS in their early learning environments.

Using CLASS not only helps to promote quality engagement between educators and the children in their care, but it can also help early education programs meet the Category 2 requirements of Texas Rising Star. This quality assurance initiative of the Texas Workforce Commission's Child Care Services program provides tiered enhanced reimbursement rates for certified and licensed child care programs that demonstrate efforts to implement quality care exceeding the minimum state standards in four categories. Category 2 measures the quality of teacher-child interactions and is the most heavily weighted category in the Texas Rising Star classification process.

Teachstone continues to partner with organizations with a focus on improving learning outcomes and sustained success for early learning environments. To learn more about Teachstone and how CLASS can benefit your early childhood program, visit Teachstone's website at https://teachstone.com/.

About Teachstone

With decades of early childhood education research as a foundation, Teachstone offers products and services to help schools unlock teacher potential while creating a culture of quality improvement and supporting children's social, emotional, and developmental success. Teachstone's CLASS scoring system is currently used in Quality Rating and Improvement Systems (QRIS) and Head Start programs throughout the United States. Learn more about Teachstone and its offerings at www.teachstone.com.

CONTACT: media@teachstone.com

Teachstone Logo (PRNewsfoto/Teachstone) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teachstone