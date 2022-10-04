Canon Announces New Business Inkjet Printer Delivering a Low Total Cost of Ownership for Hybrid Work Environments

New MAXIFY GX model is the first Canon inkjet printer to be sold through the Independent Dealer Channel and supports the new print management uniFLOW Online Cloud Link Print Connection Subscription.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new MAXIFY GX7020X inkjet printer – utilizing a high-volume continuous ink supply system which can help reduce ink costs by utilizing high-volume ink bottles – was announced by Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions. Now, Canon's authorized B2B independent dealer network will – for the first time - be able to directly procure a desktop inkjet printer from Canon U.S.A., Inc. in addition to A3/A4 laser devices. With this technology expansion, end customers who increasingly seek hybrid work solutions to accommodate a workforce that is both in-office and work-from-home will be able to go to a single dealer to fulfill their organizational needs, regardless of their preference for laser or inkjet print technology.

"As a company built on innovation, it's important to expand our technology and differentiate ourselves to help ensure we meet the needs of our dealers and customers," said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon believes a hybrid work environment necessitates choice - and is proud to deliver solutions designed to meet new customer and dealer needs through the continued expansion of our product offering with both laser and inkjet technologies playing a key role."

The MAXIFY GX7020X is a four-in-one (Print, Copy, Scan, Fax) printer offering single pass duplex scanning. Whether used in a home office or a small business, the Canon MAXIFY GX7020X inkjet printer is designed for ease, convenience, and productivity. This workhorse color printer has the ability to print on a variety of media, such as envelopes and labels. It also includes two front-loading paper trays and a rear feed tray for a total capacity of up to 600 pages to help improve the overall workflow of daily activities.

Due to its MegaTank design, the MAXIFY GX7020X printer can reduce the frequency of replacing ink cartridges and simplify replacement by incorporating an easy-to-fill ink process. Keyed nozzles for each color make refilling easy & error-free...

Additional features of the MAXIFY GX7020X inkjet printer include:

Low Total Cost of Ownership & Increased Productivity – Thanks to their high-volume yields, the ink bottles produce approximately 14,000 sheets in color and approximately 6,000 sheets in black ink at low running costs*

Small Footprint –While sufficiently compact to fit neatly in limited space, such as a retail store counter, medical reception surface, or home office desk, the MAXIFY GX7020X inkjet printer delivers high productivity and efficiency.

Business Quality & Media Versatility – The MAXIFY GX7020X printer delivers professional print quality via a four-color pigment-based ink system for sharp, crisp prints that are less likely to smudge.

Maximize the value of your MAXIFY GX7020X inkjet printer with uniFLOW Online Cloud Link Print Connection

As hybrid work is now the norm for many companies, employers, employees and technology providers seek technology solutions that enable the ability to be productive from "anywhere." uniFLOW Online Cloud Link Print Connection was designed with this need in mind. This new subscription** service available for the MAXIFY GX7020X inkjet printer can be added to your uniFLOW Online subscription, to provide the following benefits:

Organizations can centralize print usage and related costs for compatible in-office MFPs and at home MAXIFY GX7020X inkjet printers.

Remote workers can seamlessly print and scan documents from their home office, using their MAXIFY GX7020X inkjet printers, while using security levels set by their organization 1 .

Canon independent dealers can add a uniFLOW Online Cloud Link Print Connection subscription to manage at-home MAXIFY GX7020X inkjet printers to an existing uniFLOW Online subscription on compatible in-office MFPs to ease solution implementation.

The result is a print and scan infrastructure that's flexible and built for the future of hybrid work.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon MAXIFY GX7020X inkjet printer and uniFLOW Online Cloud Link Print Connection subscription are available now for ordering.

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Claim is based on page yield of 6,000 Black/14,000 Color pages per ink bottle set and MSRP (USD) of $126.96 for full set of GI-26 ink bottles (1 bottle each of Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Black) as of September 2022.Page yield of color inks is an average yield of cyan, magenta and yellow inks combined. Page yield of included ink bottles used for initial setup is lower than the replacement ink bottles, as a certain amount of ink is consumed to fill into the print head during setup (charging the print head initially). Actual page yield and cost per print will vary significantly based on content printed, ink levels maintained in all four ink reservoirs, and other factors. Page yield is the estimated value based on Canon individual testing method using the ISO/IEC 24712 test chart and continuous printing simulation with full set of replacement ink bottles after initial setup.

1Canon offers products that contain certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of features will prevent security issues. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment.

** Cloud Link Print Connection is a user-based license. The subscription of at least one uniFLOW Online Cloud Print & Scan or Image Processing License is required.

^ Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

