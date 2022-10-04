Firmenich Annual General Meeting 2022

GENEVA, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich International S.A., the world's largest privately-owned Perfume and Taste company, held its Annual General Meeting on October 4, 2022.

All proposals of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting were approved.

Firmenich's Chairman Patrick Firmenich said: "I am proud of our solid performance and the continuous growth of our business. Throughout the year, we have continued to invest in innovation, to help our customers win in a rapidly evolving environment. As leaders in responsible business, we have also continued to press forward on sustainability. I want to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support, as we embark confidently on our fiscal year 2023."

The annual review and the financial accounts were approved, as was the dividend proposed by the Board.

The shareholders reelected the members of the Human Capital Committee, and reelected Pierre Bouchut and Richard Ridinger as members of the Board.

The shareholders endorsed the company's 2022 ESG Report, in an advisory vote.

Furthermore, KPMG was reelected as statutory auditors for the fiscal year 2023.

The Board and its different committees will be composed as follows:

Board of Directors:

Patrick Firmenich, Chair, Barbara Kux, Vice Chairman (independent), Pierre Bouchut (independent), Antoine Firmenich, Karen Jones Easton (independent), Diana Oltramare, André Pometta, Ajai Puri (independent), Richard Ridinger (independent).

Finance, Audit and Risk Committee:

Pierre Bouchut (Chair), Antoine Firmenich, André Pometta, Richard Ridinger

Human Capital Committee:

Patrick Firmenich (Chair), Karen Jones, Easton, André Pometta, Ajai Puri.

Governance and Sustainability Committee:

Barbara Kux (Chair), Diana Oltramare, Antoine Firmenich, Ajai Puri

About Firmenich

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 127 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors, and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science, and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.7 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2022. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

