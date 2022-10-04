Foundant Technologies Hits 500th CommunitySuite Client Milestone, Helps Community Foundations Maximize Impact

BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundant Technologies' CommunitySuite software has hit a milestone with the addition of its 500th client. Community foundations use CommunitySuite to manage operations more efficiently and effectively with one comprehensive, easy-to-use, cloud-based philanthropy solution.

CommunitySuite offers robust fund accounting, constituent relationship management (CRM), events management, a donor portal, online donations, and the opportunity to manage grants and scholarships. Foundant Technologies' clients, including Scranton Area Community Foundation and Hancock County Community Foundation, have experienced substantial benefits by using CommunitySuite within their organizations.

"Since implementing CommunitySuite, we moved from operating with $36 million in assets to $62 million in assets today," said Maggie Martinelli, vice president of operations and administration for Scranton Area Community Foundation. "Foundant enabled us to open our capacity, accept online donations, and process gifts more easily and efficiently. Intuitively built for community foundations like ours, CommunitySuite has helped us eliminate tedious manual work and simplify day-to-day tasks, freeing up more time to focus on our community."

"Foundant has made our operations more efficient and allowed us to do things we couldn't have previously done like getting more involved in community leadership, community development and grant making," said Katie Ottinger, community investment and grants officer for Hancock County Community Foundation. Foundant's heart for the philanthropic sector has driven us to do our work better and provides opportunities for connections with other users from whom we can learn."

CommunitySuite has been implemented by 500 philanthropic organizations across the United States and Canada. With CommunitySuite, community foundations can leverage a single philanthropy management software system to break down silos, build relationships and maximize impact.

"This milestone represents our dedication to making our clients' work easier and more impactful —not just through innovative software solutions like CommunitySuite, but also through our commitment to providing exceptional service to every one of our clients by a team focused on philanthropy," said Chris Dahl, president and co-founder of Foundant Technologies. "We are inspired by the critical work they do in their communities every day, and we look forward to further advancing their positive impact."

About Foundant Technologies

For more than a decade, Foundant Technologies has specialized exclusively in making philanthropy easier and more impactful through forward-looking technology solutions such as its philanthropy management software. All of Foundant's cloud-based solutions focus on the unique needs of funders, nonprofits, scholarship providers, and community foundations to streamline day-to-day tasks so philanthropic organizations can focus attention on their mission.

