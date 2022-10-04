SodaStream Joins the First Ever Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Offering Major Discounts on Holiday Must-Haves

The World's #1 Sparkling Water Maker Brings Customers Most Popular Models at an Even Better Price to Kick Off the Holiday Shopping Season

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SodaStream announces its participation in the first ever Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, offering their most popular models at a discounted price just in time for holiday shopping. Amazon recently announced the second iteration of its beloved Prime Day shopping event will take place from October 11-12. The major event will serve as the official kick off to the holiday shopping season.

SodaStream (PRNewswire)

SodaStream sparkling water makers are designed at the intersection of innovation and sophistication, making it the perfect gift for those looking to elevate their sparkling beverage experience at home. Each model of sparkling water maker gives users the opportunity to customize their beverage with varying levels of carbonation to satisfy any and all tastes, while the design offers a sleek yet eye catching aesthetic to take your kitchen to the next level. SodaStream is the perfect device for both everyday life and special occasions, as users quickly and easily turn plain water into fresh sparkling water as well as crafted flavored beverages.

For the Prime Early Access Sale, SodaStream is offering over 35% off their sparkling water makers kits and bundles. The newest addition to the SodaStream line-up, the Art, will be on sale as well as the brand's most popular flavors like bubly drops™, both of which enhance the SodaStream experience from start to finish. The Art, as well as the Terra models, offer new and improved features including a more immersive carbonating experience and patented Quick Connect Technology allowing for easier insertion of the CO2 cylinder.

SodaStream is not only a great gift for loved ones but also a gift for the planet. Every family with a reusable SodaStream bottle can save up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles from ending up in landfills or oceans.

Consumers looking for the best SodaStream offers can shop the brand's Spotlight Deal that will run for the full 48 hours. Starting Tuesday, October 11, visit this landing page to shop all SodaStream offers: Featured Deals

Some of the great deal's shoppers will find include:

ART Bundle

Includes Art Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, two 1L BPA-free and reusable carbonating bottles

Available in: Black, White, Mandarin Red, and Misty Blue

Promo Price : $124.99 , 38% off an everyday price of $199.99



Terra Bundle

Includes Terra Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, three 1L BPA-free and reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40ml bubly drops flavors

Available in: Black, White, Mandarin Red, and Misty Blue

Promo Price : $99.99 , 37% off an everyday price of $159.99



Bubly Drops 6 Flavor Original VP

Includes six 40ml bubly drops bottles, which each make ~12 liters of your favorite bubly sparkling water flavors

Flavors: Lime, Blackberry, Grapefruit, Mango, Strawberry, Cherry

For more information, please visit sodastream.com.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water brand by volume consumption. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - and better for the planet - replacing thousands of single-use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 46 countries. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.

(PRNewsfoto/SodaStream)

