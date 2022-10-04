SPECTRA7 TO PARTICIPATE IN THE LD MICRO MAIN EVENT XV CONFERENCE

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for data centers, 5G infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets, today announced that management will be participating in LD Micro Main Event XV conference on October 25, 2022.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Presentation: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time Live stream: https://me22.mysequire.com/ Meeting availability: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles

To arrange a meeting with Spectra7, please contact your LD Micro representative. Investors may also contact Spectra7 investor relations at ir@spectra7.com to arrange a virtual or in person meeting.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

