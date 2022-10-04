UST and Mendix Collaborate to Accelerate Low Code Development in Spain

UST Centre of Excellence in Madrid features Mendix reference platforms, increasing familiarity with low code formats

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and MADRID, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced a partnership with Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development. The collaborative effort will empower UST to help its customers improve Time to Market (TTM), process standardisation, digital transformation and cost savings through the use of Mendix's low-code platform at its Centre of Excellence in Spain. This partnership is aligned with the rapidly growing customer interest in low-code technologies that can provide end users with a unified customer experience.

As part of UST's global strategy, the company has created several Centres of Excellence for low code technologies in key strategic locations across multiple regions. With its successful training and certification models, the Centre of Excellence in Spain stands out as a forerunner and represents UST's extensive investments in this dynamic format.

Mendix is one of the low code reference platforms, consistently appearing in leading positions of the Gartner Magic Quadrant ratings. The partnership between UST and Mendix will combine the resources of both leaders to create unique synergies and exciting opportunities for all companies engaged in digital transformation through the development of low code initiatives.

"The UST team has embraced Mendix solutions, owing in large part to their extensive experience with similar technologies. We are fully prepared to exploit and leverage the platform's exceptional capabilities and are excited to continue to take on the challenges ahead," said Xiomara Lancheros - Delivery Team Head, UST Centre of Excellence - Spain.

"Together, Mendix and UST are helping enterprises innovate and transform by dramatically reducing the time, effort and risks associated with developing robust web and mobile applications. We are delighted to have this important partnership with UST as we pave the way for the next generation of low-code application development and deployment," said Elena Muñoz Padellano, Partner Sales Manager Mendix Iberia.

UST is committed to building alliances with leading companies in the technology industry to reinforce its growth strategy in Spain and around the world.

About UST

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

About Mendix

In a digital-first world, customers want their every need anticipated, employees want better tools to do their jobs, and enterprises know that sweeping digital transformation is the key to survival and success. Mendix, a Siemens business, is quickly becoming the engine of the enterprise digital landscape. Its industry-leading low-code platform and comprehensive ecosystem integrates the most advanced technology to support solutions that boost engagement, streamline operations, and relieve IT logjams. Built on the pillars of abstraction, automation, cloud, and collaboration, Mendix dramatically increases developer productivity and empowers a legion of not-so-technical, 'citizen' developers to create apps guided by their particular domain expertise, facilitated by Mendix's engineered-in collaborative capabilities and intuitive visual interface. Recognized as a leader and visionary by leading industry analysts, the platform is cloud-native, open, extensible, agile, and proven. From artificial intelligence and augmented reality to intelligent automation and native mobile, Mendix is the backbone of digital-first enterprises. The Mendix enterprise low-code platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies in 46 countries.

