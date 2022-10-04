Visibly Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visibly, developer of the world's first FDA-cleared online visual acuity test, has appointed Dr. Taylor Tedder as its Chief Medical Officer.

Visibly Logo (PRNewswire)

Dr. Taylor Tedder's clinical and scientific expertise will be invaluable to the global growth of Visibly.

"We are excited about adding Dr. Tedder to the team as we continue to develop tools and technologies doctors can utilize to reach their patients. His clinical and scientific expertise will be invaluable to our global growth." says Brent Rasmussen, CEO of Visibly.

About his appointment, Dr. Tedder states, "I am very proud to join Visibly as a key member of their executive team, tasked with continuing to drive eye care for millions in need of more convenient, affordable and safe vision and eye health solutions. In a post pandemic world, the way consumers seek healthcare is rapidly changing. As an eyecare professional, it has been my career's work to continually embrace and enhance traditional care delivery pathways and introduce new addressable patients to the broader eyecare and eyewear ecosystem."

Dr. Tedder's professional career encompasses 15 years of diverse experience in leadership roles with major healthcare companies, including Acuity Eye Group, CVS Health, and EssilorLuxottica.

For over 10 years, Dr. Tedder was in clinical operations with EssilorLuxottica where he was involved in several growth and regulatory initiatives for the Lenscrafters and EyeExam of California brands.

During his almost 5 years at CVS Health, Dr. Tedder advocated for the importance of annual eye exams and the clinical expertise of ECP's to detect and manage chronic disease as part of CVS's pilot expansion into retail health services.

"Many patients don't know what can be found during an eye exam, can't afford an exam, or don't have access to a provider," says Dr. Tedder. "I view emerging FDA-cleared technologies like the Visibly Digital Acuity Product as mutually beneficial to both healthcare providers and patients seeking more accessibility to better understand the role an eye exam plays in overall health and mental well-being."

Dr. Tedder holds a B.S. in Biology from Kansas State University, and earned his Doctor of Optometry from the Illinois College of Optometry.

ABOUT VISIBLY

Visibly is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company founded in 2012, building digital vision care solutions that enable patient choice and provider capacity. Online vision testing is just the start; Visibly envisions a world where technology enables patients and doctors to connect easily and make other aspects of vision care more convenient and accessible to everyone.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visibly