The Vida Agency (TVA) Forms Advisory Board and Announces Inaugural Members

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vida Agency (TVA), an award-winning, woman-and-minority-owned, multicultural communications company, has established an advisory board in the wake of exponential growth. The agency has doubled in size since the start of the pandemic as new and existing public and private sector clients seek to commit increased time, research, dollars, and learnings necessary to create culturally appropriate, multicultural campaigns.

The TVA Advisory Board will be a source of independent, executive-level business expertise and mentorship to steer continued growth and profitability for the company. The following inaugural members were carefully curated to provide seasoned insights on finance, strategy, operations, and business development to help scale the agency effectively and efficiently.

Inaugural TVA Board members include:

Murray N. Ross, PhD , Vice President at Kaiser Permanente Institute for Health Policy Ross brings to the board 30 years of experience as a health care finance and policy leader, with expertise in synthesizing and communicating the practical implications of market developments and public policies.

Roberto Yglesias , Principal Product Manager, Microsoft Purview Data Lifecycle and Records Management Yglesias is a technology leader with 15 years of experience leading teams and architecting processes that deliver strong value to customers. His specialty is streamlining complex and difficult products or processes to foster powerful business outcomes.

Reuben Ortega , Senior Managing Attorney, Principal at Gravis Law, PLLC An accomplished business consultant and attorney, Ortega assists clients with business formation, early-stage financing, mergers and acquisitions, commercial contract negotiation, intellectual property protection, corporate governance matters and strategic business planning and advisory services.

Maureen Lico , Senior Financial Analyst and Philanthropist Lico brings financial acumen and multinational business experience and ties to community as a philanthropist and board member for Cocoon House where she led the charge for their recent capital project.

"I welcome the seasoned leadership support and constructive feedback from this highly accomplished group I have been fortunate to collaborate with throughout the years," shares Amalia Martino, The Vida Agency Founder and President. "Their guidance will afford myself and the expanding TVA team to remain focused on our important and growing work in pursuit of racial, social, and environmental equity for underrepresented and disproportionately impacted communities."

The Vida Agency (TVA) is a full-service communications company specializing in the development and execution of award-winning multicultural campaigns for market segments such as health, transportation, retail, consumer, public policy, and education. TVA services span research, strategy, creative execution, and reporting in support of public agencies and private corporations to collaboratively reach diverse audiences for greater cultural impact. TVA's creative campaigns set the standard for equitable communications that authentically connect clients with audiences, resulting in widespread annual industry recognition. TVA's recent awards include a Northwest Regional Emmy for Community Health Plan of Washington's "Tu eres el centro/You are the center" campaign and multiple Communicator Awards for the Be Ready. Be Hydrated campaign. To learn more, please visit. https://thevidaagency.com/ . The Vida Agency is proud to be a women-and minority-owned business. State WMBE: M5F0025227 Federal DBE: D5F0025227

Janine Worthington

Director Strategic Communications and

Media Relations

The Vida Agency (TVA)

janine@thevidaagency.com

(206) 354-9093

