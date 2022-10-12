Schneider Electric introduces advanced energy management solutions at Innovation Summit World Tour

New innovation announced across software, hardware and services portfolio to accelerate sustainability and tackle energy crisis

EcoStruxure Energy Hub rollout to provide companies with energy awareness, performance and compliance

Joint report from Harvard Business Review and Schneider Electric highlights how transportation authorities can tackle infrastructure of the future through auditing, grant-capture, and outside expertise

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a raft of innovations that will help businesses, industry and infrastructure providers navigate the energy and climate crises through increased electrification and digitalization ( Electricity 4.0 ).

Schneider Electric (PRNewswire)

The innovations, spanning software, hardware and services offerings within the company's Energy Management business, were unveiled at the Innovation Summit World Tour , Schneider Electric's annual customer and partner event, which kicked off today and continues with events around the world in October and November.

These launches take place against the backdrop of a hugely complex and volatile energy environment, soaring energy and raw materials prices, and accelerating climate change.

"We are facing an unprecedented transformation of the energy sector. If we want to address the multiple challenges related to demand, decarbonization and energy security, it is time to make energy more electric and more digital," said Olivier Blum, Executive Vice President, Energy Management, at Schneider Electric. "To stay on track for the 1.5°C target, we have to accelerate the decarbonization of energy supply as well as the electrification and optimization of energy usage. We are now in the new era where Electricity 4.0 must become a reality."

The new solutions announced by Schneider Electric are designed to provide organizations with the tools and support they require to strategize, digitize and decarbonize their operations, accelerate sustainability commitments and overcome the energy crisis. They enable the removal of some of the world's most potent greenhouse gases from energy infrastructures, support the deployment of smart grids, and simplify energy management in buildings – thus removing a major source of energy waste and emissions.

They include:

GM AirSeT , the new gas-insulated switchgear for primary distribution in its AirSeT range of medium-voltage switchgear that does not deploy SF 6 , a potent greenhouse gas. GM AirSeT is the latest green and digital solution powered by pure air. It enables industries and utilities to reduce their environmental impact and optimize maintenance and operations.



Grids of the Future to better harness the promise of clean renewable energy. The new solution, EcoStruxure for Renewables combines powerful new technology and digital twin integrations and will help renewable farm operators go to market faster and leverage digital continuity by integrating hybrid power sources in their operations.



EcoStruxure™ Energy Hub enables businesses to move towards their net-zero goals by providing energy awareness and compliance, energy performance and energy optimization. It is a secure and easy-to-use, IoT Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides visibility into the energy and emission profiles of organizations and simplifies the management of building energy systems. Following the initial launch in the United States , the offer will be available in select countries in 2022 and globally in 2023.



Schneider Electric EcoCare helps clients make the most of their energy and resources by combining world-class expertise in electrical and industrial equipment, critical power, digital and analytics capabilities, and a focus on sustainability. EcoCare is a unified IoT-enabled bundle of expert 24/7 support that delivers deep insights on asset conditions, and expertise to unlock safety, efficiency and sustainability improvements.

In addition to new innovation launches, Schneider has also released a new article in collaboration with Harvard Business Review Analytic Services to outline best practices for sustainable local transportation infrastructure. As transport represents one of the largest opportunities for decarbonization, these consolidated insights from the likes of MIT Mobility Initiative, World Resources Institute and Texas A&M's Transportation Institute help local officials to know exactly how to get started and accelerate change.

With sustainability at its core, and to celebrate and champion initiatives around the world, Schneider also announced its Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards , designed to recognize the critical role customers and suppliers play in delivering a more resilient and sustainable world. Understanding that our successful partners and suppliers will set the precedent for others to follow in their footsteps, the program hopes to deliver significant impact through considered sustainable and efficient practices. Nominations are now open, and the deadline for submissions is November 25.

