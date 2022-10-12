Shelton Launches Green Alpha Fund Institutional Share Class

Another Solution for Advisors Looking to Invest in the Green Economy

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by growing demand from advisors and institutional investors, Shelton Capital Management ("Shelton"), a multi-strategy asset manager, announced today the launch of the Shelton Green Alpha Fund institutional share class (Ticker: NEXIX).

"Launching NEXIX is an exciting natural progression of Shelton's commitment to ESG integration" -- Derek Izuel , Shelton

"As an independent investment management firm, we are continuously seeking opportunities to strategically grow our business and enhance our investment services for the benefit of our investors," said Dennis Clark, Managing Director of Shelton Capital Management. "With more than a decade of experience providing Green Economy investment solutions, Shelton was well positioned to create an institutional product that will help our partners and advisors meet the growing needs of their clients."

Effective immediately, the fund's institutional share class, with an expense ratio of 0.91%, will be available to investors and retirement plans ($500,000 minimum). "Launching NEXIX is an exciting natural progression of Shelton's commitment to ESG integration and the firm's goal of delivering a customized investment experience," said Derek Izuel, Chief Investment Officer, Shelton Capital.

Dr. Bruce Kahn and his team of portfolio managers will focus on sustainable and impact investing with a high-conviction, high-active share ESG portfolio and will seek to enhance risk controls and deliver alpha with lower volatility.

The Shelton Green Alpha Fund received an Overall Morningstar Rating of 5 stars among 532 Mid-Cap Growth funds, based on risk-adjusted returns, as of 9/30/2022. In addition to its 5-star rating, the fund has returned 13.74% since inception (3/12/2013), as of 9/30/2022.

About Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management is a multi-strategy asset manager with fund administration and digital marketing expertise. With a determined focus on growth, Shelton is active in acquisitions and fund consolidations. Shelton Capital Management has expertise in mutual fund and separately managed account advisor mergers and has completed numerous transactions with the goal of improving the financial and economic performance of partner firms. Shelton manages over $3 billion of assets as of 9/30/22. For additional information, visit http://sheltoncap.com.

Important Information

Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. To obtain a prospectus, visit www.sheltoncap.com or call (800) 955-9988. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

©2022 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Important Information for Morningstar® Rating

Fund information is not intended to represent future portfolio composition. Portfolio holdings are subject to change and should not be considered a recommendation to buy individual securities.

Shelton Green Alpha Fund's environmental focus may limit investment options available to the Fund and may result in lower returns than returns of funds not subject to such investment considerations. There are no assurances that the Fund will achieve its objective and or strategy. Investing in securities of small and medium sized companies, even indirectly, may involve greater volatility than investment in larger and more established companies.

The Shelton Green Alpha Fund is distributed by RFS Partners, a member of FINRA and affiliate of Shelton Capital Management.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED OR BANK GUARANTEED AND MAY LOSE VALUE.

