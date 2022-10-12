Suvida Healthcare Launches in Texas, Focused on Delivering Culturally-Competent Care for Hispanic Seniors

Through partnerships with Medicare Advantage plans, Suvida intends to take full financial and clinical accountability for its patients

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvida Healthcare, a purpose-built company focused on delivering high-quality, culturally competent care to Hispanic seniors, has launched today with a significant growth capital investment from General Atlantic and Town Hall Ventures.

Offering a model that addresses physical, behavioral, social and cultural aspects of health, Suvida Healthcare seeks to deliver culturally competent, coordinated care to seniors in neighborhoods across the United States, starting in Texas. Founded in late 2021 by healthcare veterans Dr. Ana Fuentevilla, M.D. and Austin Pittman, Suvida Healthcare is poised to deliver a transformative healthcare experience to the seniors it serves.

"As a first-generation Cuban-American immigrant, trained geriatrician, and family caregiver, I have experienced firsthand the many ways our existing system fails our most vulnerable seniors and their families," said Dr. Ana Fuentevilla, Suvida's Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "The ongoing pandemic has placed a spotlight on what has been true for a long time – seniors from historically marginalized groups experience systemic cultural and social barriers to high-quality and accessible care, resulting in significant disparities in health outcomes."

Over the next 30 years, the senior population in America is projected to significantly increase, with the percentage of seniors who identify as Hispanics growing twice as fast as the overall 65+ population, comprising almost 20% of the senior population in the United States by 2050[1].

These populations face significant barriers to health and care, leading to worse health outcomes, including higher rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and behavioral health issues.

To address these issues, Suvida aims to deliver a team-based, neighborhood-centric model of care rooted in cultural competence and community engagement. Suvida plans to provide evidence-based care to patients through a combination of in-person visits in its newly developed neighborhood centers, at-home care and support from licensed providers and community health workers, and virtual capabilities that enable communication with care teams between visits. Understanding the critical role of caregivers and multigenerational families in the neighborhoods it serves, Suvida seeks to provide training, support, and resources to empower and support these caregivers to be active participants in improving the health outcomes of their loved ones. Suvida also plans to offer transportation services as well as intentional educational and wellness programming within its neighborhood centers to its members.

"Our vision is to improve the quality of life for historically underserved seniors and those that care for them in neighborhoods across the US," said Austin Pittman, Suvida's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We hope to achieve this by deeply embedding ourselves in the neighborhoods we serve through building relationships, earning trust, and exceeding expectations. We fundamentally believe that seniors have earned the right to an exceptional healthcare experience that treats each person and their families with dignity and respect."

The initial funding from General Atlantic and Town Hall Ventures is expected to enable Suvida to scale its model while working toward developing aligned partnerships with Medicare Advantage plans to take full financial and clinical accountability for the patients it serves.

Suvida will begin accepting patients at its neighborhood centers in the Houston and Austin, TX areas beginning in late 2022.

About Suvida Healthcare

Suvida Healthcare is a multidisciplinary primary care program built to address the physical, behavioral, social, and cultural needs of Medicare-eligible, Hispanic seniors and those that care for them in neighborhoods across the United States. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Suvida Healthcare is poised to deliver a transformative, culturally-competent approach to healthcare for underserved seniors that improves the overall quality of life of its patients, their caregivers, and the neighborhoods it serves. For more information, visit: www.suvidahealthcare.com .

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 445 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs and deliver lasting impact, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon, and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses around the world. General Atlantic currently has over $73 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of June 30, 2022, and more than 215 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Stamford, and Tel Aviv. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com .

About Town Hall Ventures

Town Hall Ventures is a healthcare-focused investment firm dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurs and teams passionate about changing the United States healthcare system, focusing on solutions that use innovation to address health inequities. Leveraging a largely strategic base of limited partners, a deep and broad network, and market expertise, Town Hall works hand-in-hand with companies to transform care delivery and health outcomes. Founded in 2017, Town Hall Ventures currently manages over $700M.

