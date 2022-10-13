Batteries Plus Lands on Entrepreneur's 2022 Top Franchises for Veterans List

Nation's Leading Battery Retailer Ranks No. 41, Graces List for Ninth Year In-a-Row

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Franchise for Veterans for the ninth year in-a-row. Coming in at No. 41, the brand has climbed 26 spots since its ranking in 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/Batteries Plus) (PRNewswire)

Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchises for Veterans list ranks 150 franchises offering incentives and other programs to help veterans become franchisees. This list is one of Entrepreneur's most popular rankings, and highly valued in the franchise industry. To create the list, the magazine invited companies to participate in a survey designed to help them learn more about their Veteran's programs. From there, they developed the ranking of the top 150 franchises for Veterans, taking into account each company's Veteran incentive, how Veteran franchisees are attracted to and supported by the company, and how each company scored in the 2021 Franchise 500.

Batteries Plus is IFA VetFran member and offers a $10,000 discount off the franchise fee for military veterans. With 10.5 percent of franchise-owned stores being veteran-owned, Batteries Plus offers extensive training both online and at the store level for the life of the business. The company has also launched an internal resource group to support and uplift veterans. This group highlights opportunities and education surrounding the veteran community.

"It is our mission to provide opportunities for our hard-working heroes who are often looking for ways to transition their skills from the military into entrepreneurship," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Franchising Officer for Batteries Plus. "Being recognized on this prestigious list for the fact that we offer them the freedom they want in a career while providing the ability to help them achieve their personal and professional goals is very exciting."

Over the years, Batteries Plus has seen many military veterans become highly successful as franchisees in the specialty retailer sector due to their strong work ethic and motivation to succeed.

"The business opportunity that Batteries Plus offers was exactly what I was looking for as a next step in my post-military career," said U.S. Marine Sergeant and Batteries Plus franchisee Robert Roskowski. "It allows me to strike the perfect balance of providing a service to my local community and utilizing the skills garnered during my time in the military to help grow my business and provide for my family."

Batteries Plus has been on a steady path of growth which can be attributed to the multi-billion-dollar markets that the franchise model is based on. (Batteries, $110B; Bulbs, $118.3B, Device Repair, $4B, Key Fobs, $4.82B, Smart Home Technology $28.86M). Multi-unit owners can especially benefit from this, allowing them to open locations quickly and making business even more efficient. As well as the brand's stable, lucrative business model being a determinant of the continued interest from prospective franchisees who want to make these resources more available in their communities.

With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus franchise owners are passionate about providing essential products and services for their local communities. Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement – capitalizing on both its knowledge and service offerings. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus supplies fundamental products that power people's lives – boats, automobiles, golf carts, motorcycles, mobility scooters, thermometers, etc.

Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130 and for the 29th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 69 spots over last year's rank.

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Contact: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, jstevenson@fishmanpr.com or 224-558-2510

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Batteries Plus