Commonwealth Hotels Promotes Lynsey Auguano as General Manager of The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Chicago Southeast Hammond

COVINGTON, Ky., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Lynsey Auguano has been appointed the general manager of the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Chicago Southeast Hammond. Ms. Auguano brings over 5 years of hospitality experience to her new role as general manager having previously served as the property's assistant general manager since joining the Fairfield Chicago Southeast Hammond in 2017.

"We are thrilled to promote Lynsey," said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer of Commonwealth Hotels. "We look forward to her strong leadership of the property's executive team."

As general manager, Auguano is responsible for overseeing and executing the hotel and property operations, including staff management, guest satisfaction, and community relations. Prior to joining the Fairfield Inn & Suites, Auguano served in various leadership roles in diverse industries; demonstrating her proven excellence in organizational leadership and results-driven performance. Auguano resides with her family in Indiana.

