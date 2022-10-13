Enel X Way and Sunrun Partner to Offer Smart Electric Vehicle Home Charging Stations

The partnership supports growing demand for electric mobility and affordable home solar power

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel X Way , the Enel Group's global e-mobility business, today announced a partnership with Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation's leading home solar, battery storage and clean energy service provider, to supply smart Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for the company's recently launched EV charger offering . The new co-branded home EV chargers expand Sunrun's suite of energy management solutions and support the growing demand for electric cars and trucks nationwide.

The projects 26.4 million EVs will be on U.S. roads by 2030 and according to BloombergNEF's 2022 EV Charging Infrastructure Outlook report, the U.S. needs 21.7 million private chargers by 2030 to support growing demand.

"With one-third of Enel X Way EV charger owners using solar to power their homes, there's no denying the strong correlation between solar adopters and EV owners," said Chris Baker, Head of Enel X Way North America. "Not only does this partnership mark a pivotal convergence between two adjacent industries, the ability to combine efforts and use solar energy to power charging also furthers our progress toward national decarbonization targets. We're honored to partner with Sunrun to offer an affordable, smart EV charging solution for climate-conscious customers."

Enel X Way's Level 2 EV chargers work seamlessly with Sunrun's home solar solutions, enabling customers to charge their vehicles at home using abundant and affordable solar energy. The integrated offering delivers potential cost savings to customers while also providing a means to manage home energy consumption.

Recognized by CNET, Car and Driver , Popular Mechanics , and Road & Track as "the best overall EV charger," the Enel X Way Level 2 EV charger is grid-connected, meaning it uses off-peak and automated charging to help balance the grid, delivering energy cost savings that allow EV owners to maximize their investments. The award-winning chargers are also compact, weather-proof and can recharge EVs up to nine times faster than other charging equipment, providing owners with a best-in-class experience.

"Home solar and EVs are the perfect match," said Mary Powell, Chief Executive Officer of Sunrun. "EV owners want to charge their vehicles with a more cost effective, clean, and reliable energy source —saving money and time with home charging convenience. By combining Enel X Way's EV charging expertise and Sunrun's ability to right-size home solar systems, we're helping prepare customers for a carbon-free energy future."

The co-branded EV charging stations are available today in select markets, including California, New Jersey and Vermont, and are expected to be available nationwide by the beginning of 2023. The smart home EV chargers will be sold as an optional add-on for bundling with a Sunrun home solar-plus-battery system.

